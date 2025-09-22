Minors bullied a 12-year-old boy in Poltava region
Kyiv • UNN
In Lubny, minors bullied a 12-year-old boy. The police have already identified all participants in the incident and launched a pre-trial investigation.
In Lubny, Poltava region, minors abused a 12-year-old boy. Law enforcement officers have already identified all participants in the incident, and the circumstances and reasons are being clarified, UNN reports with reference to the Poltava Oblast police.
Details
As reported by the police, today a woman contacted the district department, reporting the abuse of her minor son by other minors. The police immediately launched an investigation.
Having received information about illegal actions against a 12-year-old boy, investigators immediately launched a pre-trial investigation. All participants in the incident have been identified. The circumstances and reasons are being clarified
Based on this fact, the police investigation unit, under the procedural guidance of the Lubny District Prosecutor's Office, entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations on the grounds of a criminal offense provided for in Part 1 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
