Girl beaten in Lviv caught on video: police identified attackers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Lviv police identified two 17-year-old girls who beat an 18-year-old on Lincoln Street on September 21. A criminal case has been opened on the fact of intentional minor bodily harm.

Girl beaten in Lviv caught on video: police identified attackers

In Lviv, a group of attackers beat an 18-year-old girl. The police identified the victim and two 17-year-old Lviv residents who assaulted her. Criminal proceedings have been initiated, UNN writes with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Lviv Oblast.

Details

The incident occurred on September 21 on Lincoln Street in Lviv. A video of the girl being beaten began circulating on social media. The police identified those involved.

Today, September 22, while monitoring social networks, police officers discovered a video in which two girls were hitting a third with their hands and feet. A fourth participant filmed the conflict. Investigators and inspectors identified the victim, an 18-year-old Lviv resident, and two individuals who inflicted bodily harm on her, also 17-year-old residents of Lviv. All of them study in different educational institutions of the city

- the post says.

Attention, video 18+!!!

As stated, law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional minor bodily harm) and are establishing the circumstances and other participants in the incident. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv