An explosion occurred in Lviv Oblast: what is known

An explosion occurred in the village of Zymna Voda, Lviv district, on the evening of September 21. Reportedly, there were no casualties. This was reported by UNN with reference to the police of Lviv region.

Today, September 21, at about 8:20 PM, the "102" special line received a report about an explosion that occurred in the village of Zymna Voda, Lviv district. - the message says.

Windows of residential buildings, cars, and fences were damaged. Explosives experts, criminal police operatives, investigators, and employees of other units of the Lviv District Police Department No. 2 went to the scene.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing all the circumstances of the explosion. The issue of legal qualification of the event is also being resolved.

