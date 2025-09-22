An explosion occurred in Lviv Oblast: what is known

$41.250.00
48.780.00
ukenru
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 15480 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 28408 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 43159 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM • 44809 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 54135 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 52467 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 76543 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 84567 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 63059 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 58123 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
61%
754mm
Popular news
Taliban rejected Trump's demand to return Bagram Air Base to US control - BloombergSeptember 21, 12:02 PM • 5838 views
Chinese journalist who first reported on COVID-19 gets four more years in prisonSeptember 21, 01:35 PM • 5114 views
US will help Poland and Baltic states in case of escalation from Russia - TrumpSeptember 21, 03:03 PM • 4876 views
Poland's Defense Minister stated that NATO must react decisively to Russian provocationsSeptember 21, 03:36 PM • 4652 views
Israel threatened a harsh response to the recognition of PalestineSeptember 21, 03:52 PM • 21055 views
Publications
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 43159 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 33540 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 76543 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 84567 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 90440 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Estonia
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 70763 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 90440 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 41019 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 40967 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 42650 views
Actual
MiG-31
TikTok
YouTube
Eurofighter Typhoon
Il-18

An explosion occurred in Lviv Oblast: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

On September 21, an explosion occurred in the village of Zymna Voda, Lviv district, as a result of which windows of residential buildings, cars, and fences were damaged. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, and the circumstances of the incident are being established.

An explosion occurred in Lviv Oblast: what is known

An explosion occurred in the village of Zymna Voda, Lviv district, on the evening of September 21. Reportedly, there were no casualties. This was reported by UNN with reference to the police of Lviv region.

Today, September 21, at about 8:20 PM, the "102" special line received a report about an explosion that occurred in the village of Zymna Voda, Lviv district.

- the message says.

Windows of residential buildings, cars, and fences were damaged. Explosives experts, criminal police operatives, investigators, and employees of other units of the Lviv District Police Department No. 2 went to the scene.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing all the circumstances of the explosion. The issue of legal qualification of the event is also being resolved.

Recall

Recently, on September 12, in the village of Pidriasne, Lviv district, Lviv region. In the office of a car service, a man shot his colleague, after which he committed suicide.

In Lviv, two minors, recruited by Russia, tried to kill a serviceman - SBU10.09.25, 10:31 • 8185 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Lviv Oblast