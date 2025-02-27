Ministry of Justice explains how to file reports

The Ministry of Justice has clarified how to properly submit and execute an army report so that the appeal can be considered. The Ministry emphasizes that the commander has no right to reject the report due to minor mistakes.

This is stated in the explanation of the Ministry of Justice, UNN reports.

For the paper version of the report, you should write the title “Report”, indicate the essence of the issue, a list of attachments, position, title, full name, date and signature.

It also explains how to submit a report through the electronic document management system, the state web portal “Army+” and other information and communication systems that have been put into operation in the system of the Ministry of Defense.

The immediate commander approves or disapproves the report, stating the reasons.

The approved report is sent to the higher commander for review. The commander cannot reject the report due to minor errors or lack of data available to him.

He or she cannot ignore the report or require verbal approval.

“Army+ is actively used in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In total, as of February 19 , 190 thousand reports were submitted. The most popular requests are for leave and a Form 5 certificate