Ministry of Health Discloses Details of Contracts for Doctors in the Armed Forces: What You Need to Know About Disarmament

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 36409 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 61009 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 102687 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 65738 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115184 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100569 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112803 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116654 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151955 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115146 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 63901 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108645 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 77777 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 42698 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 69934 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 102690 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115186 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151955 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142731 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175132 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 31247 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 69934 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133755 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135632 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163975 views
Ministry of Health Discloses Details of Contracts for Doctors in the Armed Forces: What You Need to Know About Disarmament

Ministry of Health Discloses Details of Contracts for Doctors in the Armed Forces: What You Need to Know About Disarmament

Kyiv  •  UNN

 46148 views

Medical workers will sign a one-year contract and will be drafted exclusively for medical positions in the Armed Forces. Women doctors can join the military only on a voluntary basis.

The Ministry of Health, commenting on the disarmament of medical workers for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noted that a person signs a contract for a year and is drafted exclusively for a medical position. Women doctors can voluntarily agree to join the Armed Forces. This was announced by the Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko during a telethon, UNN reports.

The key feature here is that in this algorithm, we sign a contract for one year. That is, a person understands that he or she is being drafted and will serve as a medic for one year. This is exclusively for a medical position. He cannot be transferred, only by voluntary consent, if he wants to be a rifleman 

- Lyashko said.

According to him, private medical institutions operate on a different model.

They work in the same way as state-owned communal institutions used to work. They have the right to be recognized as critical for the economy of our country and to be booked by 50% of men liable for military service 

- Lyashko noted.

He also reminded that women doctors can voluntarily give consent.

"If women doctors say they are ready, there is no problem. They cannot be forced to join the ranks of the Armed Forces. Therefore, this is more about men," Lyashko said.

The Ministry of Health explained: some medical workers may be exempt from mobilization07.02.25, 07:24 • 32476 views

The minister noted that if all medics are booked, there will be a shortage of medical workers in the ranks of the Armed Forces, because they are also needed there.

That is why this decision was made. We allow them to book, and then the Medical Forces Command, through the Ministry of Defense, raises the need for a month for specific specialties of medical workers, both doctors and nurses. We distribute it proportionally to different rear areas, send it down to the health departments and coordinate with them - from which hospital, how many specialists to book, so that doctors are also in the ranks of the Armed Forces and the lack of staff on the ground does not lead to a hospital shutdown. The issue is that every medical worker is liable for military service 

- Lyashko said.

In addition, the Minister noted that the shortage of staff is not critical, but it does exist in public hospitals.

Addendum

On February 2, it was reportedthat in  Ukraine, all medical workers of state and municipal institutions were entitled to 100% reservation from mobilization.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising