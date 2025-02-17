Ministry of Health Discloses Details of Contracts for Doctors in the Armed Forces: What You Need to Know About Disarmament

The Ministry of Health, commenting on the disarmament of medical workers for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noted that a person signs a contract for a year and is drafted exclusively for a medical position. Women doctors can voluntarily agree to join the Armed Forces. This was announced by the Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko during a telethon, UNN reports.

The key feature here is that in this algorithm, we sign a contract for one year. That is, a person understands that he or she is being drafted and will serve as a medic for one year. This is exclusively for a medical position. He cannot be transferred, only by voluntary consent, if he wants to be a rifleman - Lyashko said.

According to him, private medical institutions operate on a different model.

They work in the same way as state-owned communal institutions used to work. They have the right to be recognized as critical for the economy of our country and to be booked by 50% of men liable for military service - Lyashko noted.

He also reminded that women doctors can voluntarily give consent.

"If women doctors say they are ready, there is no problem. They cannot be forced to join the ranks of the Armed Forces. Therefore, this is more about men," Lyashko said.

The Ministry of Health explained: some medical workers may be exempt from mobilization

The minister noted that if all medics are booked, there will be a shortage of medical workers in the ranks of the Armed Forces, because they are also needed there.

That is why this decision was made. We allow them to book, and then the Medical Forces Command, through the Ministry of Defense, raises the need for a month for specific specialties of medical workers, both doctors and nurses. We distribute it proportionally to different rear areas, send it down to the health departments and coordinate with them - from which hospital, how many specialists to book, so that doctors are also in the ranks of the Armed Forces and the lack of staff on the ground does not lead to a hospital shutdown. The issue is that every medical worker is liable for military service - Lyashko said.

In addition, the Minister noted that the shortage of staff is not critical, but it does exist in public hospitals.

Addendum

On February 2, it was reportedthat in Ukraine, all medical workers of state and municipal institutions were entitled to 100% reservation from mobilization.