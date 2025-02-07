The Ministry of Health explained: some medical workers may be exempt from mobilization

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 11046 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 60922 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101876 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105314 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122753 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102097 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128997 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103514 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113292 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116904 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106005 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102419 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 87379 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111417 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105817 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 11046 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122753 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128997 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162116 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152263 views
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 2174 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105817 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111417 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138319 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140100 views
The Ministry of Health explained: some medical workers may be exempt from mobilization

The Ministry of Health explained: some medical workers may be exempt from mobilization

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32477 views

The Ministry of Health is implementing a procedure for selective disarmament of medical workers for military needs through the Diia portal. The decision is intended to maintain a balance between civilian and military medicine.

The Ministry of Health has announced the cancellation of reservations for certain medical workers. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine hosted a meeting on the mechanism of disarmament of medical workers for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The meeting was attended by Health Minister Viktor Liashko, Deputy Defense Minister Serhiy Melnyk and Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoliy Kazmirchuk.

Given the current challenges, the government has previously decided to provide one hundred percent reservation of doctors at state and municipal medical institutions, public health facilities, forensic medical expert institutions and blood centers. This helps ensure the stable functioning of the civilian healthcare system. At the same time, a mechanism for selective reservation of certain specialists is envisaged to meet the needs of military medicine.

The procedure for disarmament involves submitting requests from the Ministry of Defense and the Medical Forces Command for the required specialists. After that, the Ministry of Health, together with regional health departments, consults and compiles lists of medical professionals who can be mobilized. The process is organized in such a way as to prevent a critical decline in the staffing potential of civilian medical institutions.

Heads of medical institutions will submit documents for discharge through the Diia portal in accordance with the current procedure for reserving persons liable for military service during mobilization. After the decision is made, mobilized medical personnel will be appointed to the relevant positions in military formations, signing contracts for a period of one year. In this way, the government seeks to strike a balance between retaining medical personnel in the rear and their participation in providing assistance at the front line.

Reservation in Ukraine: which enterprises are critical and who can get a deferral from mobilization06.02.25, 17:28 • 141187 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarHealth
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
viktor-liashkoViktor Lyashko
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising