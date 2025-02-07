The Ministry of Health explained: some medical workers may be exempt from mobilization

The Ministry of Health has announced the cancellation of reservations for certain medical workers. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine hosted a meeting on the mechanism of disarmament of medical workers for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The meeting was attended by Health Minister Viktor Liashko, Deputy Defense Minister Serhiy Melnyk and Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoliy Kazmirchuk.

Given the current challenges, the government has previously decided to provide one hundred percent reservation of doctors at state and municipal medical institutions, public health facilities, forensic medical expert institutions and blood centers. This helps ensure the stable functioning of the civilian healthcare system. At the same time, a mechanism for selective reservation of certain specialists is envisaged to meet the needs of military medicine.

The procedure for disarmament involves submitting requests from the Ministry of Defense and the Medical Forces Command for the required specialists. After that, the Ministry of Health, together with regional health departments, consults and compiles lists of medical professionals who can be mobilized. The process is organized in such a way as to prevent a critical decline in the staffing potential of civilian medical institutions.

Heads of medical institutions will submit documents for discharge through the Diia portal in accordance with the current procedure for reserving persons liable for military service during mobilization. After the decision is made, mobilized medical personnel will be appointed to the relevant positions in military formations, signing contracts for a period of one year. In this way, the government seeks to strike a balance between retaining medical personnel in the rear and their participation in providing assistance at the front line.

