Ministry of Finance on raising the minimum wage: we will look at the prospects for 2026 and determine the resources.

Commenting on the possibility of raising the minimum wage, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said that the ministry will calculate, look at the prospects for 2026 and determine the available resources and then make an appropriate decision. First of all, it is necessary to provide for the military. He said this on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

When asked when and under what conditions it might be possible to raise pensions and the minimum wage, Marchenko replied: "We are constantly, despite the difficult situation associated with the war, indexing pensions. This year we did it... We review the indicators in terms of the minimum wage and the living wage if there is such an opportunity. We will calculate, we will look at the prospects for 2026 and determine the available resources and then make an appropriate decision."

Marchenko stressed that the key risk today is the military scenario, how events will unfold on the battlefield.

Therefore, we need to provide for the military first of all, everything else will be determined depending on what resources we have left after we complete the main task, - said Marchenko.

Addition

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that no increase in the minimum wage is planned for 2025.

