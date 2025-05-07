Ministry of Finance on raising the minimum wage: we will look at the prospects for 2026 and determine the resources.

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions
Exclusive
03:37 PM • 18613 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
03:25 PM • 32616 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
02:38 PM • 30787 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
02:35 PM • 38773 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
01:29 PM • 36940 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
01:20 PM • 36727 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 87391 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 93720 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
May 7, 09:50 AM • 87949 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
May 7, 09:39 AM • 80053 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+13°
2.3m/s
47%
747 mm
Popular news

Trump plans to officially rename the Persian Gulf as the Arabian Gulf during a visit to Saudi Arabia - AP

May 7, 09:13 AM • 9948 views

Von der Leyen: A bad deal with Ukraine will encourage Putin to new aggression

May 7, 09:14 AM • 14463 views

VAS Judge Halabala, with an income of 250,000 UAH per month, sued for alimony for his only son - wanted to pay 1 UAH - expert

May 7, 10:57 AM • 12867 views

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the Kremlin's "show-off" for May 9th failed - CCD

01:08 PM • 26789 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

01:49 PM • 18919 views
Publications

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 87391 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 93720 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 87949 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 80053 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 109865 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

01:49 PM • 19075 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 60830 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 110743 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 107182 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 118077 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

Ministry of Finance on raising the minimum wage: we will look at the prospects for 2026 and determine the resources.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2988 views

The Ministry of Finance plans to consider the possibility of increasing the minimum wage in 2026, taking into account available resources. The priority remains to provide for the military.

Ministry of Finance on raising the minimum wage: we will look at the prospects for 2026 and determine the resources.

Commenting on the possibility of raising the minimum wage, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said that the ministry will calculate, look at the prospects for 2026 and determine the available resources and then make an appropriate decision. First of all, it is necessary to provide for the military. He said this on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

When asked when and under what conditions it might be possible to raise pensions and the minimum wage, Marchenko replied: "We are constantly, despite the difficult situation associated with the war, indexing pensions. This year we did it... We review the indicators in terms of the minimum wage and the living wage if there is such an opportunity. We will calculate, we will look at the prospects for 2026 and determine the available resources and then make an appropriate decision."

Marchenko stressed that the key risk today is the military scenario, how events will unfold on the battlefield.

Therefore, we need to provide for the military first of all, everything else will be determined depending on what resources we have left after we complete the main task,

- said Marchenko.

Every third pensioner in Ukraine receives a pension of UAH 3,340 - Opendatabot16.04.25, 09:35 • 5617 views

Addition

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that no increase in the minimum wage is planned for 2025.

Ukraine's state and state-guaranteed debt at the beginning of April reached UAH 7.12 trillion or USD 171.73 billion, an increase of UAH 103.48 billion and USD 2.64 billion, respectively.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPoliticsFinance
Serhiy Marchenko
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Brent
$61.45
Bitcoin
$96,858.10
S&P 500
$5,629.64
Tesla
$274.48
Газ TTF
$34.53
Золото
$3,394.09
Ethereum
$1,811.66