Ministry of Digital Transformation updated the Principles of Responsible Gaming: what will change for players and organizers

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine announced the adoption of updated Responsible Gaming Principles, which become mandatory for all licensed gambling organizers. The document aims to increase player safety and prevent gambling addiction. This was reported on the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, writes UNN.

Details

Among the key innovations:

the game begins only after the user has set individual spending and time limits for themselves;

the organizer is obliged to block a player's access if they submit a self-exclusion request;

a complete ban on encouraging continued play: no bonuses, alcohol, or gifts after losses or after a player decides to stop;

mandatory placement of information about addiction risks and contacts where help can be obtained.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation noted that the order will come into force after official publication, which will give organizers time to prepare for the implementation of the new requirements.

The agency also urged Ukrainians to report cases where casinos or other gambling organizers violate these rules, through the PlayCity platform.

Recall

The state agency PlayCity blocked more than 20 Instagram accounts, including "Kolya Zalipukha" and "Olya Filyova," for illegal gambling advertising. The total audience of the blocked pages exceeds 2.8 million users, and the bloggers' "success stories" turned out to be fiction.

Earlier, Rusalka XL, a popular Instagram blogger, received a fine of 4.8 million hryvnias for promoting illegal gambling. She fabricated a story about winning to advertise an online casino.