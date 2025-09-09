Ministry of Digital Transformation updated the Principles of Responsible Gaming: what will change for players and organizers

$41.250.03
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
07:10 AM • 50490 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
07:01 AM • 45521 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 28774 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 26099 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 26280 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 38509 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 54610 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 28943 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 50274 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Ukraine and the EU began screening the last Cluster dedicated to agricultureSeptember 9, 03:31 AM • 7362 views
Belarusian spy network exposed in Europe: operation detailsSeptember 9, 03:49 AM • 10850 views
Traitors helping to seize housing from Ukrainians are being sought in the temporarily occupied territories - CNSSeptember 9, 05:16 AM • 9814 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 29626 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 21734 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 30251 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
07:10 AM • 50490 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
07:01 AM • 45521 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 54610 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 46168 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 22342 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 28247 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 27256 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 96250 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 53383 views
Ministry of Digital Transformation updated the Principles of Responsible Gaming: what will change for players and organizers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has updated the Principles of Responsible Gaming. The document obliges licensed gambling organizers to increase player safety and prevent gambling addiction.

Ministry of Digital Transformation updated the Principles of Responsible Gaming: what will change for players and organizers

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine announced the adoption of updated Responsible Gaming Principles, which become mandatory for all licensed gambling organizers. The document aims to increase player safety and prevent gambling addiction. This was reported on the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, writes UNN.

Details

Among the key innovations:

  • the game begins only after the user has set individual spending and time limits for themselves;
    • the organizer is obliged to block a player's access if they submit a self-exclusion request;
      • a complete ban on encouraging continued play: no bonuses, alcohol, or gifts after losses or after a player decides to stop;
        • mandatory placement of information about addiction risks and contacts where help can be obtained.

          The Ministry of Digital Transformation noted that the order will come into force after official publication, which will give organizers time to prepare for the implementation of the new requirements.

          The agency also urged Ukrainians to report cases where casinos or other gambling organizers violate these rules, through the PlayCity platform.

          Recall

          The state agency PlayCity blocked more than 20 Instagram accounts, including "Kolya Zalipukha" and "Olya Filyova," for illegal gambling advertising. The total audience of the blocked pages exceeds 2.8 million users, and the bloggers' "success stories" turned out to be fiction.

          Earlier, Rusalka XL, a popular Instagram blogger, received a fine of 4.8 million hryvnias for promoting illegal gambling. She fabricated a story about winning to advertise an online casino.

          Stepan Haftko

