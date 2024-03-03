Ministry of Defense sappers neutralize 4,599 explosive devices over a week

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16306 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 51892 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 40833 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 207055 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 187179 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175494 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220815 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249182 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154980 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371603 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 167314 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 59860 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 78685 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 41501 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33655 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 13421 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 51815 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 206962 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 168521 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 187112 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10736 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19816 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20428 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 34530 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42363 views
Ministry of Defense sappers neutralize 4,599 explosive devices over a week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33177 views

Over the past week, sappers of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine defused 4,599 explosive devices and cleared more than 15 hectares of liberated territories.

Ministry of Defense sappers neutralize 4,599 explosive devices over a week

Over the past week, demining units of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have neutralized 4,599 explosive devices and cleared more than 15 hectares of liberated territories, the Ukrainian defense ministry reported, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that 255 demining groups of the Ministry of Defense continue to clear the liberated regions of Ukraine of explosive remnants of war.

Over the past week (from February 23 to March 1, 2024), it has been inspected and cleaned:

  • ▪️7 686.75 hectares of land;
  • ▪️7 622.25 hectares of farmland;
  • ▪️19, 45 km of highways;
  • ▪️0,3 km of pipelines.

The work is carried out with the involvement of special equipment for mechanized demining. During the week of work, 4,599 ERW were removed and neutralized.

A total of 304,507 explosive remnants of war were discovered and destroyed by the sappers of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In Mykolaiv region, sappers destroyed warheads of a drone and X-59 missiles28.02.24, 03:15 • 29796 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
