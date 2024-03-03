Ministry of Defense sappers neutralize 4,599 explosive devices over a week

Over the past week, demining units of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have neutralized 4,599 explosive devices and cleared more than 15 hectares of liberated territories, the Ukrainian defense ministry reported, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that 255 demining groups of the Ministry of Defense continue to clear the liberated regions of Ukraine of explosive remnants of war.

Over the past week (from February 23 to March 1, 2024), it has been inspected and cleaned:

▪️7 686.75 hectares of land;

▪️7 622.25 hectares of farmland;

▪️19, 45 km of highways;

▪️0,3 km of pipelines.

The work is carried out with the involvement of special equipment for mechanized demining. During the week of work, 4,599 ERW were removed and neutralized.

A total of 304,507 explosive remnants of war were discovered and destroyed by the sappers of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

