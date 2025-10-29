Ministry of Defense explained how the 51-day basic training for recruits is conducted

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published details of the updated basic combined arms training (BCAT) course, which will last 51 days starting from July 2025. The program is active in all training centers that prepare mobilization personnel for the Armed Forces. This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

In total, 42 days are allotted for practical and theoretical classes, 7 days for weekends, and 2 days for administrative procedures. Special attention is paid to fire training: 137 hours of practical classes and 56 exercises with various types of weapons. Recruits also practice protection against enemy UAVs and kamikaze drones, which has become a mandatory part of the training.

Upon completion of the course, servicemen receive a certificate and a class qualification in specialty No. 100 "Rifleman", which allows them to continue service in combat units.

