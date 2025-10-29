Ministry of Defense explained how the 51-day basic training for recruits is conducted
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has released details of the updated 51-day basic general military training course, which has been in effect since July 2025. The program includes 42 days of classes, 7 days off, and 2 days for administrative procedures, with an emphasis on firearms training and protection against UAVs.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published details of the updated basic combined arms training (BCAT) course, which will last 51 days starting from July 2025. The program is active in all training centers that prepare mobilization personnel for the Armed Forces. This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.
Details
In total, 42 days are allotted for practical and theoretical classes, 7 days for weekends, and 2 days for administrative procedures. Special attention is paid to fire training: 137 hours of practical classes and 56 exercises with various types of weapons. Recruits also practice protection against enemy UAVs and kamikaze drones, which has become a mandatory part of the training.
Upon completion of the course, servicemen receive a certificate and a class qualification in specialty No. 100 "Rifleman", which allows them to continue service in combat units.
Ministry of Defense launches DELTA combat system training course in "Army+" app29.10.25, 05:31 • 4618 views