Ministry of Defense engages military families in reforming the support system

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 3054 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 7, 08:45 PM • 19156 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 33214 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 31946 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 37138 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 30151 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 27965 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 38442 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 49235 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 45877 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
3.8m/s
78%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Starlink shutdown paralyzed key tactic of Russian troops - Armed Forces of UkraineFebruary 8, 02:11 AM • 5604 views
"Freedom for Iran": thousands demonstrate in Berlin in support of Iranian rebelsPhotoFebruary 8, 02:48 AM • 6470 views
Pay yourselves: occupiers disclaim responsibility for destroyed homes - CNSFebruary 8, 03:22 AM • 14684 views
US changes tactics in Ukraine negotiations - APFebruary 8, 04:30 AM • 22862 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhoto07:00 AM • 11752 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhoto07:00 AM • 11799 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 37235 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 57774 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 51735 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 53026 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeff Bezos
Mark Carney
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Iran
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 19369 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 33478 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 35370 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 44133 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 47057 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
BFM TV

Ministry of Defense engages military families in reforming the support system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

The Ministry of Defense is initiating consultations with military families and the Office of the Military Ombudsman. This will help determine an effective social support model for those who need it most.

Ministry of Defense engages military families in reforming the support system

The Ministry of Defense is initiating additional consultations with military families regarding the reform of the support system. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

People are the key value of the Ukrainian army, so any changes in the social support system must primarily work for servicemen and their families. This is a complex and sensitive topic, especially for the families of servicemen missing in action, and that is why we approach this issue with maximum responsibility and caution.

- the message says.

The Ministry of Defense is initiating additional consultations with military families, representatives of brigades, and the Office of the Military Ombudsman to determine a model that will be effective in current conditions and provide quality support for those who need it most.

After the consultations are completed, an agreed model will be adopted and further steps will be determined. All decisions and changes will be announced separately and in advance, the Ministry of Defense noted.

Everyone interested is invited to join the discussion of changes in the system of social support for servicemen missing in action and their family members.

Proposals can be sent to e-mail: [email protected].

The government has increased minimum pension payments for families of fallen and missing military personnel05.02.26, 18:08 • 4661 view

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine