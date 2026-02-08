Ministry of Defense engages military families in reforming the support system
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Defense is initiating consultations with military families and the Office of the Military Ombudsman. This will help determine an effective social support model for those who need it most.
The Ministry of Defense is initiating additional consultations with military families regarding the reform of the support system. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.
People are the key value of the Ukrainian army, so any changes in the social support system must primarily work for servicemen and their families. This is a complex and sensitive topic, especially for the families of servicemen missing in action, and that is why we approach this issue with maximum responsibility and caution.
The Ministry of Defense is initiating additional consultations with military families, representatives of brigades, and the Office of the Military Ombudsman to determine a model that will be effective in current conditions and provide quality support for those who need it most.
After the consultations are completed, an agreed model will be adopted and further steps will be determined. All decisions and changes will be announced separately and in advance, the Ministry of Defense noted.
Everyone interested is invited to join the discussion of changes in the system of social support for servicemen missing in action and their family members.
Proposals can be sent to e-mail: [email protected].
