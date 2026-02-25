Ministry of Defense clarifies combat pay for January

$43.260.03
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 10681 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 11708 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 12821 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 21623 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
February 25, 09:16 AM • 19978 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 09:09 AM • 23802 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 08:12 AM • 21679 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM • 18864 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 22959 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 29711 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine received a warning from the Trump administration regarding strikes on Novorossiysk - ambassadorFebruary 25, 07:00 AM • 20261 views
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - PoliticoFebruary 25, 09:26 AM • 20751 views
The price of the issue is 60 thousand dollars. An ambulance with draft dodgers was detained in BukovynaPhoto10:09 AM • 8094 views
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in Bali11:07 AM • 13379 views
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the country12:05 PM • 13748 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 10701 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 21645 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 46461 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 56422 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 74067 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 19102 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 22754 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 25185 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 29306 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 37608 views
Ministry of Defense clarifies combat pay for January

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine allocated financial resources to military units on February 25. Payments of additional funds for January 2026 to servicemen will begin tomorrow.

Ministry of Defense clarifies combat pay for January

Today, February 25, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine fully directed all necessary financial resources to military units. This was reported by the MoD, writes UNN.

Details

Relevant clarifications regarding the payment of combat allowances for January 2026 were provided by the Department of Social Security of the Ministry of Defense.

"In the coming days, all servicemen who were supposed to receive additional payments in February will see them in their accounts. Payments will begin tomorrow," the department reported.

Recall

From March 1, 2026, minimum pension payments for families of fallen and missing defenders will increase in Ukraine. Payments for a disabled family member will be at least UAH 12,810, and for families with two or more members – at least UAH 10,020 for each.

Olga Rozgon

Society
State budget
Retirement age
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine