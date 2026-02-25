Ministry of Defense clarifies combat pay for January

Today, February 25, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine fully directed all necessary financial resources to military units. This was reported by the MoD, writes UNN.

Details

Relevant clarifications regarding the payment of combat allowances for January 2026 were provided by the Department of Social Security of the Ministry of Defense.

"In the coming days, all servicemen who were supposed to receive additional payments in February will see them in their accounts. Payments will begin tomorrow," the department reported.

Recall

From March 1, 2026, minimum pension payments for families of fallen and missing defenders will increase in Ukraine. Payments for a disabled family member will be at least UAH 12,810, and for families with two or more members – at least UAH 10,020 for each.