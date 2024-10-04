Minister of Defense of Poland: Ukraine will not join the EU unless it resolves Volyn issue

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Minister of Defense of Poland: Ukraine will not join the EU unless it resolves Volyn issue

Kyiv  •  UNN

Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh said that Ukraine will not join the EU without resolving the issue of exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy. He emphasized the importance of historical truth and reconciliation for EU accession.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh will block Ukraine's accession to the EU until the issue of exhumation and memory of the victims of the Volyn tragedy is resolved. He stated this in an interview with Wirtualna Polska, reports UNN

Answering a question about Poland's political relations with Ukraine, the Polish defense minister emphasized that “the issue of military assistance is a matter of humanity and our security, but economic and historical issues must be clarified.

 I will not change my mind, although I see that President Duda has a different opinion. Ukraine will not join the European Union, there will be no agreement unless it resolves the Volyn issue

- Kosinyak-Kamysh emphasized.

He added that if the EU member states agree, his Polish Peasant Party, which is part of the government coalition, will oppose it - unless the exhumation is carried out and the victims' memory is honored.

UINP plans to search for and exhume the remains of victims of the Volyn tragedy in 2025: all the details02.10.24, 19:58 • 14547 views

“Joining the European Union is an action to develop and improve the level of functioning as a country. To do this, certain conditions must be fulfilled, not only economic, but also in the approach to truth and history,” he explained. 

“History is not for historians, as Minister Koleba said, which is the worst expression you can use,” Kosinyak-Kamysh summarized.

The head of the country's Defense Ministry  also commented on Andrzej Duda's words that “anyone who blocks Ukraine's accession to the EU is part of Putin's policy.” “I fundamentally disagree with him. When it comes to joining the European Union, the emphasis on the value of historical truth, reconciliation with the past and respect for others with whom one wants to be in the Union is a fundamental principle. When should we set these conditions?” asked Kosiniak-Kamysh.

Duda on raising the “Volyn issue” in the context of Ukraine's accession to the EU: blocking accession is “in line with Putin's policy”24.09.24, 13:39 • 14293 views

The minister noted that “we were the first to send military aid, and  Ukraine no longer remembers this aid .” When asked whether such a position of Poland on Ukraine's accession to the EU would not lead to an increase in anti-Ukrainian sentiment, the minister explained that, in his opinion, it is fair to put this question to Ukraine and clearly state the conditions. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
andrzej-dudaAndrzej Duda
european-unionEuropean Union
wladyslaw-kosiniak-kamyszWładysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

