Minister of Defense of Poland: Ukraine will not join the EU unless it resolves Volyn issue

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh will block Ukraine's accession to the EU until the issue of exhumation and memory of the victims of the Volyn tragedy is resolved. He stated this in an interview with Wirtualna Polska, reports UNN.

Answering a question about Poland's political relations with Ukraine, the Polish defense minister emphasized that “the issue of military assistance is a matter of humanity and our security, but economic and historical issues must be clarified.

I will not change my mind, although I see that President Duda has a different opinion. Ukraine will not join the European Union, there will be no agreement unless it resolves the Volyn issue - Kosinyak-Kamysh emphasized.

He added that if the EU member states agree, his Polish Peasant Party, which is part of the government coalition, will oppose it - unless the exhumation is carried out and the victims' memory is honored.

“Joining the European Union is an action to develop and improve the level of functioning as a country. To do this, certain conditions must be fulfilled, not only economic, but also in the approach to truth and history,” he explained.

“History is not for historians, as Minister Koleba said, which is the worst expression you can use,” Kosinyak-Kamysh summarized.

The head of the country's Defense Ministry also commented on Andrzej Duda's words that “anyone who blocks Ukraine's accession to the EU is part of Putin's policy.” “I fundamentally disagree with him. When it comes to joining the European Union, the emphasis on the value of historical truth, reconciliation with the past and respect for others with whom one wants to be in the Union is a fundamental principle. When should we set these conditions?” asked Kosiniak-Kamysh.

The minister noted that “we were the first to send military aid, and Ukraine no longer remembers this aid .” When asked whether such a position of Poland on Ukraine's accession to the EU would not lead to an increase in anti-Ukrainian sentiment, the minister explained that, in his opinion, it is fair to put this question to Ukraine and clearly state the conditions.