We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
07:10 PM • 3898 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
06:06 PM • 8400 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
03:12 PM • 18387 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 19059 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 16524 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 23827 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 49815 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
January 23, 11:40 AM • 21647 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
January 23, 11:04 AM • 24518 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
Minibus with 15 passengers skidded into a ditch on the Odesa-Reni highway: six people hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

On the Odesa-Reni highway, a Ford Transit minibus with 15 passengers overturned into a ditch. Six passengers were hospitalized, the driver was sober.

Minibus with 15 passengers skidded into a ditch on the Odesa-Reni highway: six people hospitalized

On the Odesa-Reni highway, a minibus with 15 passengers veered into a ditch. As a result of the accident, six passengers were hospitalized, UNN reports with reference to the Odesa Oblast police.

Details

The accident occurred today, January 23, on the Odesa – Reni highway, near the village of Kyrnychky.

Law enforcement officers preliminarily established that the 44-year-old driver of a Ford Transit minibus, moving in the direction of Izmail with fifteen passengers, did not choose a safe speed and allowed the vehicle to overturn into a ditch.

As a result of the road accident, six passengers aged 27 to 48 were taken to the hospital. Other citizens were not injured.

In Ternopil region, drivers fought after a road accident, a serviceman sustained facial injuries14.01.26, 01:03 • 15707 views

A sobriety test of the driver showed that he was sober.

Police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident. The issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is being resolved.

Antonina Tumanova

