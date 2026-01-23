Minibus with 15 passengers skidded into a ditch on the Odesa-Reni highway: six people hospitalized
On the Odesa-Reni highway, a Ford Transit minibus with 15 passengers overturned into a ditch. Six passengers were hospitalized, the driver was sober.
Details
The accident occurred today, January 23, on the Odesa – Reni highway, near the village of Kyrnychky.
Law enforcement officers preliminarily established that the 44-year-old driver of a Ford Transit minibus, moving in the direction of Izmail with fifteen passengers, did not choose a safe speed and allowed the vehicle to overturn into a ditch.
As a result of the road accident, six passengers aged 27 to 48 were taken to the hospital. Other citizens were not injured.
A sobriety test of the driver showed that he was sober.
Police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident. The issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is being resolved.