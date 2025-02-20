Mind Export Summit 2025 took place in Kyiv - two days of business expansion abroad

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Mind Export Summit 2025 took place in Kyiv - two days of business expansion abroad

Mind Export Summit 2025 took place in Kyiv - two days of business expansion abroad

Kyiv  •  UNN

The participants of Mind Export Summit 2025 discussed export opportunities and took part in the Global Expansion business simulation.

On February 13, the CEC “Parkovy” with the support of Oschadbank Mind Export Summit 2025 took place in Kyiv, an event for those who want to scale their business to foreign markets or have already achieved certain results on this way.

On the second day of the summit, February 14, in the Kooperativ space , participants took part in a business simulation “Global Expansion”, in which they modeled the process of entering foreign markets and worked out possible problems.

Issues of the Summit

Ukrainian exports have become one of the victims of a full-scale invasion: after record-breaking figures in 2021, the drop was extraordinary, but new geopolitical arrangements, logistics geography, and partner assistance have made exports a key area of development for Ukrainian business. Already in 2023, Ukrainian exports exceeded the previous year's figure by 82%, and in 2024, our country increased exports by 15% year-on-year.

Throughout the day of presentations and the next day of the Global Expansion strategic business game, Summit guests sought (and found) answers to their questions:

  • Amid military challenges, how do you create a product that will be of interest to foreign customers?
  • What do Europeans, Americans, Australians, and UAE residents find most appealing about Made in Ukraine products?
  • What is the best way to enter different markets and who will win in the sparring between specialized trade shows and local retailers' radio?
  • Why do the Chinese need honey from near Cherkasy and the Irish need raincoats from Lutsk?

Summit proceedings

Natalia Butkova-Vitvitska, Member of the Board of JSC Oschadbankresponsible for micro, small and medium-sized businesses, spoke about opportunities for Ukrainian business, access to financing programs and export potential at Mind Export Summit. In particular, she emphasized the business opportunities offered by the state program “%-7-9%”.

Image

“For 2025, the program has been budgeted and funds have been received to support it in the amount of UAH 18 billion. It should be noted that the program is fully funded by international partners, and the rapid implementation of ESG standards in the program gives us confidence in increasing funding from the EU,” said Natalia Butkova-Vitvitska.

Oleksandra Sologub , Chief Operating Officer of the platform Nazovni.Online, spoke about the possibilities of finding clients in foreign markets, establishing cooperation and supporting export initiatives by the state. Citing an example of promoting Ukrainian business in Italy, she mentioned an important figure - 750,000 euros were saved by Ukrainian entrepreneurs by participating in exhibitions and events organized by Nazovni

“We help companies not only to contact economic diplomats, but also to participate in exhibitions on preferential terms. This is a great advantage for Ukrainian business,” she said.

Image

In addition to the state's involvement, special attention was paid to the evolution of Ukrainian business's own efforts. In particular, the information technology industry, which, before the full-scale invasion, was one of the drivers of Ukraine's entry into global markets. However, everything changed in February 2022.

“Before the full-scale invasion, many Ukrainian IT companies did not even have sales departments. Customers came to them. IT exports were growing at a frantic pace: by 20-30% annually. But the war and the global recession changed everything. For the second year in a row, IT exports have been falling - by an average of 5%. However, we are the most motivated nation in the world: we are looking for and testing new ways, changing business models,” commented Maria Shevchuk, Executive Director of the IT Ukraine Association .

Image

In addition, the consulting company Start Global, which has been helping entrepreneurs enter export markets for many years, took a significant part in the Mind Export Summit 2025. In particular, its founder Dmytro Shvets was not only the host of the first day, but also conducted the strategic business game “Global Expansion” on the second day of the Summit.

Gratitude to the Summit partners

The official partner of Mind Export Summit 2025 is LBS Cloud. This is a Ukrainian IT company that specializes in the implementation of CRM (Customer Relations Management) and ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) solutions that help to solve business problems in a comprehensive manner.

Image

The alcoholic partner was the network of gastronomic and wine markets WINETIME - the creators of 35 real gastronomic spaces in 14 regions of Ukraine: with food halls, friendly service, a unique alcohol portfolio and one of the largest wine lists in the country.

Gifts for the educated and cool speakers of the Summit were provided by the book partner, the publishing house Our Format”, and strength and recovery were provided by the water partner, Morshynska”.

Image

Information partners

In addition, the organizers are grateful to the media partners, thanks to whom a truly large number of Ukrainian entrepreneurs were able to learn how to scale and develop their business: 

European Business Association and Unlimit Ukraine project, VARTO Communications Agency, Interfax-Ukraine, Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, CROWE, Ukrainian Exporters Club, Radio NV, robota.ua, Kharkiv IT Cluster, Root-Nation.com, Marketer ua, marketer.media, Kommersant.ua, Palay Media, LIGA:ZAKON, Shotam, Agronomy Today and Agribusiness Today, Founder. ua, Favorite Food & Drinks, Evening Kyiv, Ukrainian National News Agency, Injobe, A:1, a magazine of urbanism in Ukraine and the world, European Academy of Leadership Coaching, Media Inweb, specialized magazine Quality Management, and the Ukrainian office of the Union of Polish Entrepreneurs and Employers (ZPP).

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Contact us about advertising