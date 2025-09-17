$41.180.06
Men aged 60+ can now sign contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the national security committee revealed details

Ukrainians aged 60 and over can now officially join the military service under contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A special algorithm of actions has already been sent to officials of military units and TCC and SP.

Ukrainians who have reached the age of 60 can now officially enlist in military service under contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was announced by Roman Kostenko, secretary of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense, and intelligence, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, a special algorithm of actions for officials has already been sent to military units and territorial centers of recruitment and social support.

This algorithm specifies all procedures and norms for admitting citizens who have already reached the age of 60 to military service.

This means that the procedure has been officially launched – now you can contact military units and TCC and SP to process the necessary documents

- Kostenko noted.

Thus, people over 60 years old who have the desire and proper health have received the right to sign a contract and join the defense of the country.

Stepan Haftko

