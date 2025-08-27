$41.400.03
Military registration document required: the Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified updates regarding men's travel abroad

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified new rules for men aged 18-22 to travel abroad. A passport and a military registration document are required to cross the border.

Military registration document required: the Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified updates regarding men's travel abroad

To cross the border, one must have a number of documents, while the norm does not apply to persons who can travel abroad only on a business trip. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has published clarifications regarding the new rules, according to which men aged 18-22 inclusive have the right to travel abroad.

The procedure for crossing the state border for male citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 22 inclusive provides for the presence of:

  • A passport document that gives the right to travel abroad;
    • A military registration document (including in electronic form), which is presented at the request of a representative of the State Border Guard Service.

      At the same time, there are exceptions, namely:

      The norm does not apply to persons holding certain positions in state authorities, state bodies, and local self-government bodies. These persons can travel abroad only on a business trip.

      - reports the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

      Recall

      The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that allows men aged 18-22 to cross the border unhindered. This decision applies to all citizens of the appropriate age, including those who are already abroad.

      Up to and including 22 years old: Cabinet representative clarified the age of men now allowed to cross the border26.08.25, 22:13 • 3426 views

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      SocietyPolitics
      Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
      State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
      Ukraine