Military personnel will be able to store reproductive cells free of charge: what is known

The government has adopted a resolution that will allow defenders to receive free services for the collection, cryopreservation and storage of reproductive cells. The service can be obtained in institutions that will conclude an agreement with the National Health Service of Ukraine. This is reported by the press service of the NHSU, UNN reports.

Details

This service is provided in case of loss of reproductive function while performing duties in the defense of the state.

It is available for:

servicemen and women of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other military formations, and law enforcement agencies;

persons holding the rank of private or commander of the Civil Defense Service, NABU, and SES;

police officers.

How to get the service

Apply to a health care facility with an application. Present the original passport, identification code and a referral from the unit commander or doctor.

Services for the collection, cryopreservation and storage of reproductive cells of military personnel are provided by medical institutions of all forms of ownership that have a license to carry out economic activities in medical practice and have concluded relevant agreements with the NHSU.

Addendum

In 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Preserving the Gene Pool of the Ukrainian People," which allows clinics to store frozen reproductive cells of fallen soldiers in cryobanks for three years.