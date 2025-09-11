Military personnel undergoing treatment abroad will be able to undergo military medical commission remotely - Shmyhal

The government approved an experimental project by the Ministry of Defense, which allows servicemen undergoing long-term treatment abroad to undergo a military medical commission remotely. This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, as reported by UNN.

The government approved the initiative of the Ministry of Defense to launch an experimental project that simplifies the procedure for undergoing medical examination for servicemen who are undergoing long-term treatment abroad and cannot come to Ukraine due to their health condition. - he wrote in his Telegram.

Now, according to the minister, it is enough to transfer medical documents to the commander of their unit for further referral to the commission. Based on these, the Military Medical Commission will make a corresponding decision within 10 days. After returning to Ukraine, the serviceman will not need to undergo a repeated medical examination.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the rules of military medical examination of the Armed Forces of Ukraine now apply to the SBU, Foreign Intelligence Service, State Border Guard Service, National Guard, and State Protection Department. The passage of medical examinations has been simplified, including remotely, for military personnel undergoing treatment abroad.