Military personnel are allegedly extorted for money at one of the assembly points: the reaction of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine appeared

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
12:43 AM • 1038 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 12371 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 06:34 AM • 28910 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 40403 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 58509 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 71514 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 103614 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 86850 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 53238 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 57458 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.6m/s
82%
755mm
Popular news
Killed his own 82-year-old grandmother: a 16-year-old boy was sentenced in Kryvyi RihSeptember 7, 04:35 PM • 11598 views
"Blood Moon" over Ukraine: a unique natural phenomenon observed in various regionsPhotoVideoSeptember 7, 05:28 PM • 4530 views
"Responsibility is inevitable": Moscow decorated with postcards in honor of the Day of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of DefensePhotoSeptember 7, 07:26 PM • 4012 views
More than 200 people sought help in Kyiv after the Russian attack on September 708:34 PM • 3598 views
Defense Forces cleared Volodymyrivka and pushed back the enemy near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepStatePhoto09:49 PM • 5296 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 103624 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 86858 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 81505 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 60426 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 82056 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Rustem Umerov
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kryvyi Rih
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 16000 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 21784 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 54233 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 109868 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 51176 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fake news
9K720 Iskander
The New York Times
The Washington Post

Military personnel are allegedly extorted for money at one of the assembly points: the reaction of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine appeared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Information about extortion of money from conscripts is spreading on social networks. The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine call for official evidence for investigation.

Military personnel are allegedly extorted for money at one of the assembly points: the reaction of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine appeared

Information is circulating on social media about alleged extortion of funds from conscripts at one of the assembly points. The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that without official appeals and confirmed evidence, such accusations remain subjective. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

The described situation causes serious concern, and we urge the author of the message to provide detailed information (date, place, persons involved in the incident) through official feedback channels or hotlines of the Ground Forces. This will allow for prompt verification of facts and taking necessary measures. Without an official appeal and confirmed evidence, such accusations remain subjective and cannot be a basis for investigation.

- the post says.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that they systematically combat manifestations of corruption in the mobilization process. To this end, control and audit of the work of the TCC are being strengthened, digital tools such as "Oberih" are being introduced, ethics trainings are being conducted for personnel, and special hotlines for complaints are operating.

The Ground Forces also work closely with the National Police, SBU, SBI, and NACP. All reports of possible bribery are forwarded for investigation, and if confirmed, the perpetrators are brought to justice and dismissed from their positions.

Prosecutors exposed new schemes of evasion from mobilization: millions of hryvnias in illicit gains03.09.25, 19:21 • 3531 view

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Fake news
National Police of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine