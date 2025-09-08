Military personnel are allegedly extorted for money at one of the assembly points: the reaction of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine appeared

Information is circulating on social media about alleged extortion of funds from conscripts at one of the assembly points. The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that without official appeals and confirmed evidence, such accusations remain subjective. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

The described situation causes serious concern, and we urge the author of the message to provide detailed information (date, place, persons involved in the incident) through official feedback channels or hotlines of the Ground Forces. This will allow for prompt verification of facts and taking necessary measures. Without an official appeal and confirmed evidence, such accusations remain subjective and cannot be a basis for investigation. - the post says.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that they systematically combat manifestations of corruption in the mobilization process. To this end, control and audit of the work of the TCC are being strengthened, digital tools such as "Oberih" are being introduced, ethics trainings are being conducted for personnel, and special hotlines for complaints are operating.

The Ground Forces also work closely with the National Police, SBU, SBI, and NACP. All reports of possible bribery are forwarded for investigation, and if confirmed, the perpetrators are brought to justice and dismissed from their positions.

