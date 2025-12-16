Military drone crashes in Poland: details

$42.190.08
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 15, 09:35 PM • 3512 views
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
02:54 AM • 15867 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
02:00 AM • 13101 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 12873 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 10459 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
December 15, 09:58 PM • 9274 views
Next Ukraine-US talks may take place in Miami this week
December 15, 07:26 PM • 13976 views
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
December 15, 03:22 PM • 42583 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
December 15, 03:05 PM • 36392 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
Publications
Exclusives
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 47509 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 43927 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 50793 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 97926 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 115890 views
Military drone crashes in Poland: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

A military drone crashed on private property in Lekowo, Mazowieckie Voivodeship, during Polish soldiers' training. No one was injured, and no buildings were damaged.

Military drone crashes in Poland: details

In Lekowo, Mazowieckie Voivodeship, Poland, a military drone crashed onto private property, UNN reports with reference to RMF24.

Details

"In Lekowo, Mazowieckie Voivodeship, a military drone crashed onto private property. Our reporter learned that it was most likely a small reconnaissance drone that crashed during Polish soldiers' exercises in the region," the publication states.

The journalist's findings, it is noted, indicate that the drone did not damage any buildings, and no one was injured.

"Out of control": Turkey shot down a drone over the Black Sea

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Real estate
Technology
Poland