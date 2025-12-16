Military drone crashes in Poland: details
A military drone crashed on private property in Lekowo, Mazowieckie Voivodeship, during Polish soldiers' training. No one was injured, and no buildings were damaged.
In Lekowo, Mazowieckie Voivodeship, Poland, a military drone crashed onto private property, UNN reports with reference to RMF24.
"In Lekowo, Mazowieckie Voivodeship, a military drone crashed onto private property. Our reporter learned that it was most likely a small reconnaissance drone that crashed during Polish soldiers' exercises in the region," the publication states.
The journalist's findings, it is noted, indicate that the drone did not damage any buildings, and no one was injured.
