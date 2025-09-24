Military aircraft with Spanish Defense Minister on board encountered attempt to jam GPS in Kaliningrad region - report

$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 4288 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 7122 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
06:56 AM • 11014 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
06:43 AM • 10556 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 23779 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 42352 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 34534 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 32402 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 65295 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 29379 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2m/s
72%
756mm
Popular news
In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russia is building a "customs office"September 23, 11:53 PM • 21409 views
Lavrov arrived in New York for the 80th session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 24, 01:25 AM • 20167 views
Film actress Claudia Cardinale dies at 88PhotoSeptember 24, 02:37 AM • 20624 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 24565 views
Russia reports new attack on petrochemical complex in BashkortostanPhotoVideo06:00 AM • 17825 views
Publications
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 1044 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 4298 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhoto05:30 AM • 16177 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 24577 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 65301 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Ruslan Kravchenko
António Guterres
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
France
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 28097 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 88611 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 48999 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 63507 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 115168 views
Actual
Fox News
MiG-31
The Guardian
YouTube
Shahed-136

Military aircraft with Spanish Defense Minister on board encountered attempt to jam GPS in Kaliningrad region - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

A Spanish Air Force A330 aircraft with Defense Minister Margarita Robles on board encountered an attempt to jam GPS over Kaliningrad. The incident had no consequences, as the aircraft receives information from a military satellite.

Military aircraft with Spanish Defense Minister on board encountered attempt to jam GPS in Kaliningrad region - report

A Spanish Air Force A330 aircraft, en route to Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania on Wednesday with Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles on board, encountered an attempt to disable its GPS while flying over the Russian Kaliningrad region, El Confidencial reports, according to UNN.

Details

The incident, which was an attempt to disable the military aircraft's GPS, ended without consequence, as the aircraft receives information from a military satellite, the publication writes. The crew commander on board reportedly downplayed the incident and explained that similar incidents often occur when flying over Kaliningrad, affecting both civilian and military aircraft.

On board, it is stated, were also relatives of the VILKAS unit's servicemen and journalists accompanying the Spanish Minister of Defense during her visit to the air base, where she is also scheduled to meet with her Lithuanian counterpart as part of coordinated NATO actions to deter Russia.

Russia intensified GPS signal jamming in the Baltic Sea - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation05.09.25, 14:30 • 3528 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Airbus A330
NATO
Lithuania