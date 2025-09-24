Military aircraft with Spanish Defense Minister on board encountered attempt to jam GPS in Kaliningrad region - report

A Spanish Air Force A330 aircraft, en route to Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania on Wednesday with Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles on board, encountered an attempt to disable its GPS while flying over the Russian Kaliningrad region, El Confidencial reports, according to UNN.

Details

The incident, which was an attempt to disable the military aircraft's GPS, ended without consequence, as the aircraft receives information from a military satellite, the publication writes. The crew commander on board reportedly downplayed the incident and explained that similar incidents often occur when flying over Kaliningrad, affecting both civilian and military aircraft.

On board, it is stated, were also relatives of the VILKAS unit's servicemen and journalists accompanying the Spanish Minister of Defense during her visit to the air base, where she is also scheduled to meet with her Lithuanian counterpart as part of coordinated NATO actions to deter Russia.

