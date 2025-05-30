Military about the situation in the Kupyansk direction: difficult, but controlled

The situation in the Kupyansk direction is difficult, but controlled. In every area of the front, the Russians are trying to accumulate their forces and means and carry out assault actions. This was announced by the commandant of the first border commandant's office of the "Revenge" brigade, Volodymyr Valchuk, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

The situation in the Kupyansk direction is difficult, but controlled. There are no unattacked areas of the front. In every area of the front, the enemy is trying to accumulate its forces and means and carry out some assault actions - said Valchuk.

He stated that there is no increase in the number of Russian assault groups.

There is no increase in the number of assault groups trying to break through our positions. The enemy is going according to plan. We do not record an increase - said Valchuk.

According to him, the Russians do not use armored vehicles.

Regarding the Kupyansk direction in the area of responsibility of our unit, the enemy does not use armored vehicles. We are trying with all the means we have to prevent our infantryman from seeing that armored vehicle, it is destroyed very far away - said Valchuk.

He noted that the enemy is actively using its drones - strike and reconnaissance. It inflicts fire damage on Ukrainian positions, accordingly, the Defense Forces do the same to the enemy.

The tactics of their use are mostly the movement of small infantry groups. They move in groups of 2-3 people. In some forest area, they are trying to accumulate and then make a rush and attack on our positions - said Valchuk.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reported today, May 30, that in the north of Kharkiv region, the Russians are conducting reconnaissance by combat with small assault groups now. The main efforts of the enemy in the region are focused on the Kupyansk direction. All the stories of their war correspondents that they almost started moving to Kharkiv are a lie.