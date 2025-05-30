Military about the situation in the Kupyansk direction: difficult, but controlled

$41.530.06
Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 8548 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 20084 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
11:01 AM • 21738 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 25211 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 39002 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 43399 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 27134 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 28016 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 152721 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 164426 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

Publications
Exclusives
Glacier collapse in Switzerland highlights the risks of climate change: the trend is global and already irreversible - AP

May 30, 06:05 AM • 10105 views

May 30, 06:05 AM • 10105 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 25148 views

May 30, 07:19 AM • 25148 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 25185 views

May 30, 08:06 AM • 25185 views

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

May 30, 09:00 AM • 14648 views

May 30, 09:00 AM • 14648 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 18161 views

12:00 PM • 18161 views
The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

02:15 PM • 8186 views

02:15 PM • 8186 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 9336 views

01:52 PM • 9336 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 18330 views

12:00 PM • 18330 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

10:40 AM • 25211 views

10:40 AM • 25211 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 08:52 AM • 39002 views
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 39002 views
Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

12:39 PM • 5846 views

12:39 PM • 5846 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 25286 views

May 30, 08:06 AM • 25286 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 25247 views

May 30, 07:19 AM • 25247 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 118017 views

May 29, 07:36 AM • 118017 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 110589 views
Military about the situation in the Kupyansk direction: difficult, but controlled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

Volodymyr Valchuk reported that the situation in the Kupyansk direction is difficult, but controlled. The Russians are trying to accumulate forces and conduct assault operations with small groups of infantry, without armored vehicles.

Military about the situation in the Kupyansk direction: difficult, but controlled

The situation in the Kupyansk direction is difficult, but controlled. In every area of the front, the Russians are trying to accumulate their forces and means and carry out assault actions. This was announced by the commandant of the first border commandant's office of the "Revenge" brigade, Volodymyr Valchuk, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

The situation in the Kupyansk direction is difficult, but controlled. There are no unattacked areas of the front. In every area of the front, the enemy is trying to accumulate its forces and means and carry out some assault actions 

- said Valchuk.

He stated that there is no increase in the number of Russian assault groups.

There is no increase in the number of assault groups trying to break through our positions. The enemy is going according to plan. We do not record an increase 

- said Valchuk.

According to him, the Russians do not use armored vehicles.

Regarding the Kupyansk direction in the area of responsibility of our unit, the enemy does not use armored vehicles. We are trying with all the means we have to prevent our infantryman from seeing that armored vehicle, it is destroyed very far away 

- said Valchuk.

He noted that the enemy is actively using its drones - strike and reconnaissance. It inflicts fire damage on Ukrainian positions, accordingly, the Defense Forces do the same to the enemy.

The tactics of their use are mostly the movement of small infantry groups. They move in groups of 2-3 people. In some forest area, they are trying to accumulate and then make a rush and attack on our positions 

- said Valchuk.

Supplement

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reported today, May 30, that in the north of Kharkiv region, the Russians are conducting reconnaissance by combat with small assault groups now. The main efforts of the enemy in the region are focused on the Kupyansk direction. All the stories of their war correspondents that they almost started moving to Kharkiv are a lie.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
