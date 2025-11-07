ukenru
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Militant from "Somali" tried to flee to the EU with a Ukrainian passport: SBU detained him in Volyn

Kyiv • UNN

The SBU detained a militant of the "DPR" who tried to flee to the European Union by obtaining a Ukrainian passport. He participated in the battles for Donetsk airport, and now faces up to 15 years in prison.

Militant from "Somali" tried to flee to the EU with a Ukrainian passport: SBU detained him in Volyn

A militant of the so-called "DPR" "Somali" group wanted to flee to the EU with a Ukrainian passport, but he was detained in the western border region of Ukraine, where he traveled under the guise of a displaced person, the Security Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

The perpetrator was reportedly detained in a hotel in Kovel, Volyn region, from where he planned to travel to the EU.

As the investigation established, the suspect turned out to be a resident of Donetsk, who in 2015 joined the Russian-controlled armed group "Somali" of the so-called "DPR"

- noted the SBU.

According to the special service, in the ranks of the militants, he participated in the battles for Donetsk airport, where he was wounded and was "written off" from the enemy unit.

At the end of October 2025, the suspect, under the guise of a displaced person, traveled to the western border region of our country to obtain a Ukrainian passport for traveling to the EU.

- reported the special service.

SBU officers reportedly located him and detained him while he was preparing to escape.

"Information about the possible involvement of the detainee in the agency of Russian special services, who could have planned his 'assignment' to carry out subversive activities on the territory of the European Union, is also being checked," the SBU noted.

During searches in the suspect's hotel room, according to the report, Russian and "DPR" passports, as well as a "military ID" and chevrons of the armed formations of the aggressor country, were found.

Currently, the suspect has been notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 1 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law); Part 2 of Article 260 (participation in the activities of armed formations not provided for by law). He is in custody without the right to bail. He faces 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
