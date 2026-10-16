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"Milan" thrashed "Salzburg", while "Juventus" defeated "Celta" – how the Europa League matches on October 15 ended

Kyiv • UNN

 • 966 views

Teams scored 52 goals in 18 Europa League matches. Milan and Bayer recorded the biggest wins, while Juventus defeated Celta.

"Milan" thrashed "Salzburg", while "Juventus" defeated "Celta" – how the Europa League matches on October 15 ended

On October 15, the UEFA Europa League saw another round of matches, producing several emphatic victories and unexpected results. "Milan" scored four goals against "Salzburg," "Bayer" confidently defeated "Lech," and "Juventus" overcame "Celta." This is evidenced by the match results, UNN reports.

Details

One of the highest-scoring encounters was the meeting between "Milan" and "Salzburg." The Italian club scored four goals against its opponent and conceded none. "Bayer" thrashed "Lech Poznań" by the same score.

Victories were also secured by "Omonia," "Lille," "Real Sociedad," "Ferencváros," "Rennes," "Juventus," "Jagiellonia," "Benfica," "Sunderland," and "Beşiktaş."

Europa League match results on October 15

- "Salzburg" – "Milan" 0:4

- "Torrense" – "Sunderland" 1:2

- "Celje" – "Omonia" 0:3

- AZ – "H. Be'er Sheva" 2:1

- "Sparta" – "Lille" 1:3

- "Lyon" – "Crystal Palace" 3:2

- "Saint-Gilloise" – "Real Sociedad" 1:1

- "Lech Poznań" – "Bayer 04" 0:4

- "Ferencváros" – "Viktoria Plzeň" 2:1

- "Rennes" – "OFI" 2:1

- "Dinamo Zagreb" – "Anderlecht" 1:0

- "NEC" – "Levski" 1:1

- "Celta" – "Juventus" 1:2

- "Hoffenheim" – "Beşiktaş" 2:3

- "Jagiellonia" – "Ararat-Armenia" 3:1

- "Bournemouth" – "Sturm" 3:0

- "Benfica" – "Celtic" 4:1

- "Olympique Marseille" – "Olympiacos" 0:1

In total, the teams scored 52 goals in 18 matches. The biggest victories, by a four-goal margin, were recorded by "Milan" and "Bayer."

At the same time, three matches ended in draws, while "Olympiacos" narrowly defeated "Marseille" away from home.

"Shakhtar" ended Ukrainian clubs' winless run in the Champions League – other results from the October 14 matches15.10.26, 00:01 • 14147 views

Stepan Haftko

Sports
UEFA