Middle East conflict: Hamas fires rockets at Israel for the first time since ceasefire broke down
Kyiv • UNN
The Islamist movement Hamas has resumed rocket attacks on Israel, breaking a two-month ceasefire. Israel said it intercepted one rocket, and two more fell in open areas.
The Islamist movement Hamas, for the first time since the ceasefire was announced, has once again fired rockets at Israel.
UNN reports with reference to CNN.
On Thursday, March 20, Hamas launched its first response to Israel's new offensive in the Gaza Strip. This destroyed the two-month-old truce. A total of three rockets were fired. According to the Israeli army, one of the three rockets was intercepted, and the other two fell in open areas.
No casualties were reported.
"This is just the beginning": Netanyahu announced the resumption of hostilities against Hamas "until he achieves his goals"19.03.25, 09:54 • 11149 views
Warning sirens before the attempted strike sounded in several areas of central Israel, including east of the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv.
Addition
Israel was also shelled by Yemeni Houthi rebels. The Iranian militia said it fired a ballistic missile at Israel in response to Israel's renewed war in Gaza - the second they have fired since the ceasefire broke down. The Israeli army said it intercepted the missile.
Five Hamas leaders and officials killed in Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes - media18.03.25, 10:59 • 10292 views