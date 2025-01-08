Microsoft plans to combine “the best of Xbox and Windows” for handhelds - media

Microsoft is planning to combine Xbox and Windows features for handhelds, Microsoft Vice President Jason Ronald said in a commentary to The Verge, UNN reports.

Details

"Xbox chief Phil Spencer has been dropping hints about an Xbox handheld for months, but what about Windows handheld gaming PCs? Jason Ronald, Microsoft’s VP of "Next Generation," tells The Verge that we should expect to see the Windows handheld gaming experience change within this calendar year," the publication writes.

Ronald is quoted as having hinted that Microsoft plans to bring the Xbox experience to Windows-based PCs, not the other way around.

"We've been innovating in the console space for a long time, and as we collaborate across the industry, it's all about how to bring those innovations that we've incubated and developed in the console space to the PC and into the portable gaming space," said Ronald.

He is quoted as confirming that "Microsoft is considering combining the capabilities of Xbox and Windows - and that we should see changes this year, rather than waiting for a portable Xbox console that may appear in a few years.

"I would say it's a combination of the best of Xbox and Windows because we've spent the last 20 years building a world-class operating system, but it's really tied to the console," said Ronald. - "We're really focused on how to bring those capabilities for both players and developers to the broader Windows ecosystem.

"I think we will have much more to share this year," Ronald said.

"How Microsoft approaches this merger of Xbox and Windows will be key, but it doesn't look like the company is suddenly going to bring a dedicated Xbox operating system to Windows. Rather, Microsoft wants to make Windows better for gaming with Xbox on top to hide the annoying desktop, notifications, and Windows legacy," the publication writes.

"I think ultimately our goal is to make Windows a great gaming experience on any device," said Ronald.

Ronald stated that the goal is to put the Xbox experience at the center - "not the Windows desktop that you have today.

