Microsoft is preparing a major redesign of the "Start" menu in Windows 11: what will change

Microsoft is redesigning the "Start" menu in Windows 11, adding a new, more extensive design to it.

Microsoft is changing the design of the "Start" menu in Windows 11. The goal is a new, wider design that will "finally allow you to turn off the recommended strip of files and programs," reports the American website about computer technology. The new "Start" menu looks different from what exists in Windows 11 today. But the design update could have looked completely different, Microsoft explained on conceptual images.

Five conceptual designs are presented that could radically change the operation of the menu in Windows. - writes the Microsoft blog.

Menu option No. 1 resembles an information panel: applications on the start page are sorted by category; on the left is the "For you" information panel with information about meetings, important documents. Below, on the right, there is a "Create" button that opens various software applications, such as Paint or Microsoft Designer.

Option No. 2 - The "Recommended" area, managed by "artificial intelligence", takes into account the context of recently used documents, programs and smart suggestions to continue from where the user left off. There are widgets that resemble live tiles or a classic smartphone launcher.

Concept No. 3 Microsoft uses the widget panel layout in the "Start" menu, where "widget tiles" combine both necessary and unnecessary functions. A small area is allocated for programs, although most of it is occupied by recently used files.

Option No. 4 is a full-screen "Start" menu, which, however, provides only more space for Microsoft advertising materials, but probably does not solve the problem of convenience.

Concept No. 5 offers start menu buttons in the upper right corner, and below them an area with recently opened programs and files. On the left is a list sorted by category.

