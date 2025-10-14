Microsoft ends Windows 10 support: what awaits 1.4 billion users

Microsoft is officially ending support for the Windows 10 operating system. Starting October 14, 2025, users will no longer receive security updates, making their devices vulnerable to cyberattacks, UNN reports with reference to BBC.

Details

It is noted that Windows remains the most popular computer operating system in the world, installed on more than 1.4 billion devices. According to Statcounter, about 43% of users in July 2025 continued to work on Windows 10.

Microsoft effectively gives private users two options: upgrade to Windows 11 or sign up for extended security updates for 12 months - the publication writes.

To use the program, the user must:

update Windows 10 to the latest version;

have a Microsoft account;

create a backup of computer settings.

If this is not done, a fee of $30 will have to be paid. Commercial customers must pay $61 per device. The exact amount of payment depends on which part of the world the user lives in.

Recall

The other day, Microsoft blocked ways to bypass the requirement to have an account when installing Windows 11. In the new test version of the OS, users will have to connect to the Internet and create a Microsoft account to complete the system setup.

