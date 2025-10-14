Microsoft ends Windows 10 support: what awaits 1.4 billion users

$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
October 13, 07:08 PM • 13398 views
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
October 13, 06:46 PM • 22853 views
Zelenskyy confirmed meeting with Trump in Washington: what else is on the visit's agenda
Exclusive
October 13, 04:59 PM • 20961 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
October 13, 04:31 PM • 25928 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
October 13, 03:26 PM • 23058 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
October 13, 02:34 PM • 18803 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Exclusive
October 13, 02:15 PM • 16971 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.Photo
October 13, 01:46 PM • 12926 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
October 13, 12:44 PM • 13741 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
October 13, 12:37 PM • 13512 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2.7m/s
87%
750mm
Popular news
A $25,000 marriage of convenience, then abroad: a scheme to help conscripts flee uncovered in VolynOctober 13, 05:11 PM • 6854 views
Zelenska met with high-ranking EU representative: discussed support for Ukrainian childrenOctober 13, 05:44 PM • 3474 views
Tragedy on the last kilometer: Ukrainian actor and warrior Oleksiy "Artist" Nakonechny died returning from vacationPhotoVideoOctober 13, 06:18 PM • 9744 views
Povoroznyk announced that he had been dismissed from the post of First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State AdministrationOctober 13, 07:25 PM • 5732 views
Mass brawl between TCC employees, police, and civilians occurred in Ternopil - Media10:24 PM • 10129 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 30613 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 30517 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 39577 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 37161 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 42192 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Israel
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 15202 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 19286 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 21636 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 21882 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 49668 views
Actual
Diia (service)
BFM TV
SWIFT
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Microsoft ends Windows 10 support: what awaits 1.4 billion users

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2100 views

Microsoft officially ends support for Windows 10 on October 14, leaving users without security updates. Users must upgrade to Windows 11 or pay $30 for extended security updates.

Microsoft ends Windows 10 support: what awaits 1.4 billion users

Microsoft is officially ending support for the Windows 10 operating system. Starting October 14, 2025, users will no longer receive security updates, making their devices vulnerable to cyberattacks, UNN reports with reference to BBC.

Details

It is noted that Windows remains the most popular computer operating system in the world, installed on more than 1.4 billion devices. According to Statcounter, about 43% of users in July 2025 continued to work on Windows 10.

Microsoft effectively gives private users two options: upgrade to Windows 11 or sign up for extended security updates for 12 months

- the publication writes.

To use the program, the user must:

  • update Windows 10 to the latest version;
    • have a Microsoft account;
      • create a backup of computer settings.

        If this is not done, a fee of $30 will have to be paid. Commercial customers must pay $61 per device. The exact amount of payment depends on which part of the world the user lives in.

        Recall

        The other day, Microsoft blocked ways to bypass the requirement to have an account when installing Windows 11. In the new test version of the OS, users will have to connect to the Internet and create a Microsoft account to complete the system setup.

        Microsoft is preparing a major redesign of the "Start" menu in Windows 11: what will change13.05.25, 17:44 • 3544 views

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        Technologies
        Microsoft