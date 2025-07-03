$41.810.01
Publications
Exclusives
Michael Madsen, star of "Reservoir Dogs" and "Kill Bill 2", dies at 67 3 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

American actor Michael Madsen, known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino's films, died of cardiac arrest. His career spanned over 40 years.

Michael Madsen, star of "Reservoir Dogs" and "Kill Bill 2", dies at 67

American actor Michael Madsen, a master of character roles, best known for playing cynical tough guys in Quentin Tarantino's films "Reservoir Dogs" and "Kill Bill Vol. 2", died Thursday morning of cardiac arrest, his manager Ron Smith said. This was reported by NBC News, according to UNN.

Details

Before becoming an actor, Michael tried many professions far from art: he worked as a painter and car mechanic, an ambulance paramedic, and a gas station attendant. Michael's career began at the Steppenwolf Theatre Company, and he also took acting lessons from John Malkovich.

Michael Madsen debuted in cinema in the 1980s. During his acting career, which lasted over 40 years, Madsen performed dozens of roles on screen. But he was best known for his collaboration with Quentin Tarantino.

In addition to the aforementioned films, he also starred in "Donnie Brasco", "The Hateful Eight", "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and other films.

Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

CultureNews of the World
