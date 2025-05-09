MHP Run4Victory: a large-scale race in support of the soldiers of the 44th OABr will be held in Ternopil – registration is open

On June 7, a charity run MHP Run4Victory Half Marathon in support of the 44th separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol will be held in Ternopil, reports UNN.

The event in Ternopil continues the series of MHP Run4Victory races, which this year are held in Kyiv, Ternopil, Lutsk and Vinnytsia under the slogan: "We run for those who fight. We remember those who gave their lives.".

Charity races in various cities of Ukraine are initiated by MHP company together with its strategic partner, the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation. All funds raised will go to support local military units. Last year, within the framework of the MHP Run4Victory series of races held in Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Ladyzhyn and Kyiv, it was possible to raise UAH 2.5 million to support local military units.

Location: Ternopil

Date: June 7, 2025

Distances:

- 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km;

- Inclusive race "Titan People" (2 km);

- Children's races: 500 m and 100 m;

- Online race.

Participation is free for children under 12, military personnel, veterans and people with disabilities. To get a promotional code, please contact [email protected].

How to register?

1. Download the application racenext.app

2. Pass the verification

3. Select MHP Run4Victory Ternopil Half Marathon in the "calendar"

4. Choose a distance and pay for participation

Join us! Together to victory!