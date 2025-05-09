MHP Run4Victory: a large-scale race in support of the soldiers of the 44th OABr will be held in Ternopil – registration is open

$41.510.07
Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 7600 views

11:44 AM • 14923 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 24119 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 16721 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 48319 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 41578 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 36475 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 45946 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 69167 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 99153 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

Popular news

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

May 9, 03:30 AM • 38873 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 26578 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 16862 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

08:04 AM • 33926 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 16360 views
Publications

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 16930 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 127132 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 147471 views
UNN Lite

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 17301 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 26999 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 141210 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 154237 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 89404 views
MHP Run4Victory: a large-scale race in support of the soldiers of the 44th OABr will be held in Ternopil – registration is open

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

On June 7, 2025, a charity race MHP Run4Victory in support of the 44th Artillery Brigade will be held in Ternopil. The race is part of a series that takes place in various cities of Ukraine.

On June 7, a charity run MHP Run4Victory Half Marathon in support of the 44th separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol will be held in Ternopil, reports UNN.

The event in Ternopil continues the series of MHP Run4Victory races, which this year are held in Kyiv, Ternopil, Lutsk and Vinnytsia under the slogan: "We run for those who fight. We remember those who gave their lives.".

Charity races in various cities of Ukraine are initiated by MHP company together with its strategic partner, the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation. All funds raised will go to support local military units. Last year, within the framework of the MHP Run4Victory series of races held in Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Ladyzhyn and Kyiv, it was possible to raise UAH 2.5 million to support local military units. 

Location: Ternopil

Date: June 7, 2025

Distances:

- 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km;

- Inclusive race "Titan People" (2 km);

- Children's races: 500 m and 100 m;

- Online race.

Participation is free for children under 12, military personnel, veterans and people with disabilities. To get a promotional code, please contact [email protected].

How to register?

1. Download the application racenext.app 

2. Pass the verification 

3. Select MHP Run4Victory Ternopil Half Marathon in the "calendar"

4. Choose a distance and pay for participation

Join us! Together to victory!

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Ternopil
Vinnytsia
Lutsk
Kyiv
