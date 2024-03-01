"MHP Poruch": 27-year-old defender undergoes complex face surgery

The MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation has funded surgery for 27-year-old Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Nesterenko, who goes by the call sign "Boroda," UNN reports.

Details

Before the war, Oleksandr lived a normal life with his wife and son in Kyiv. But when Russia attacked Ukraine, he joined the intelligence service. And with the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he joined the border guards, where he used his combat experience to train soldiers older than himself.

In October last year, while performing his duties near the border with Belarus, Oleksandr suffered a multi-fragment fracture as a result of an accident. "Boroda" became one of the soldiers from Cherkasy with facial injuries whom our foundation helped with the installation of an implant.

"We did this as part of the Doctors for Heroes project and the "MHP Poruch" program, which provides individualized care and comprehensive support for military personnel, veterans, their families, and those waiting for loved ones from the front.

Oleksandr underwent a complicated 12-hour surgery on his face, during which, in addition to the main team of doctors, narrow-profile doctors worked, including a dentist, ophthalmologist, otolaryngologist... Despite the fact that the doctors did not give guarantees that the defender would be able to speak, see, eat, he can do everything now!" - said MHP-Hromada.

Oleksandr's medical record says he is "partially fit". But he says he is not used to sitting around. So for now he will try his hand at farming.

Help

MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its operations includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.