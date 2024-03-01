"MHP Poruch": 27-year-old defender undergoes complex face surgery

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16244 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 51653 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 40708 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 206777 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 186981 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175420 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220764 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249170 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154969 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371602 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 167314 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 59860 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 78685 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 41501 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33655 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 13364 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 51704 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 206837 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 168436 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 187023 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10718 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19803 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20410 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 34459 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42293 views
"MHP Poruch": 27-year-old defender undergoes complex face surgery

Kyiv

 24911 views

The 27-year-old defender underwent a complex facial surgery.

"MHP Poruch": 27-year-old defender undergoes complex face surgery

The MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation has funded surgery for 27-year-old Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Nesterenko, who goes by the call sign "Boroda," UNN reports.

Details

Before the war, Oleksandr lived a normal life with his wife and son in Kyiv. But when Russia attacked Ukraine, he joined the intelligence service. And with the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he joined the border guards, where he used his combat experience to train soldiers older than himself.

In October last year, while performing his duties near the border with Belarus, Oleksandr suffered a multi-fragment fracture as a result of an accident. "Boroda" became one of the soldiers from Cherkasy with facial injuries whom our foundation helped with the installation of an implant.

"We did this as part of the Doctors for Heroes project and the "MHP Poruch" program, which provides individualized care and comprehensive support for military personnel, veterans, their families, and those waiting for loved ones from the front.

Oleksandr underwent a complicated 12-hour surgery on his face, during which, in addition to the main team of doctors, narrow-profile doctors worked, including a dentist, ophthalmologist, otolaryngologist... Despite the fact that the doctors did not give guarantees that the defender would be able to speak, see, eat, he can do everything now!" - said MHP-Hromada.

Oleksandr's medical record says he is "partially fit". But he says he is not used to sitting around. So for now he will try his hand at farming.

Help

MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its operations includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
PrJSC MHP
Ukraine
Cherkassy
Kyiv
