MFA on deployment of foreign military contingent in Ukraine: discussion is still in the early stages

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 91716 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 100784 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108741 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111546 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132269 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103877 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135852 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103796 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113448 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117005 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120203 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 66689 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114937 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 38124 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 36157 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 91716 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132269 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135852 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167504 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157217 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 29535 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 36163 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114939 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120205 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140472 views
MFA on deployment of foreign military contingent in Ukraine: discussion is still in the early stages

MFA on deployment of foreign military contingent in Ukraine: discussion is still in the early stages

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28134 views

Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said that the possibility of deploying a military contingent of foreign countries in Ukraine was being discussed. The discussion is at an early stage, and specific numbers have not yet been determined.

The issue of deploying a military contingent of foreign countries in Ukraine is being discussed, but the discussion is still at an early stage. This was announced by the Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi during a briefing, according to a UNN correspondent.

Yes, there is an ongoing discussion about contingencies. About military contingents of foreign countries that could potentially be deployed in Ukraine. This discussion is at a very early stage, and right now we see that there are discussions in the media about the exact numbers. But in fact, in the actual negotiations, it is too early to talk about exact numbers, because we can say that, from the point of view of Ukraine, foreign military can be part of the security guarantees for Ukraine, but not the only element

 ,” the spokesman said.

According to him, "this can be an element of a system of security guarantees for Ukraine, and the purpose of these guarantees should be one - to prevent Russia from attacking Ukraine again.

Tychyi emphasized that it is not about an immediate cessation of hostilities, but about preventing Russian aggression from happening again in the future. 

"This is the main point for having foreign military contingents in Ukraine, and it is in this sense that we are involved in this discussion. We are discussing potential conditions and parameters and what it might look like. But, again, it's too early to name exact numbers and speculate, because it will depend on many other factors and elements of security guarantees that will be included in this package," Tychy explained.

Recall 

Zelenskyy reported on discussions with partners about the deployment of a foreign contingent in Ukraine. The President emphasized that security guarantees are impossible without the participation of the United States.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

