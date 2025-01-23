MFA on deployment of foreign military contingent in Ukraine: discussion is still in the early stages

The issue of deploying a military contingent of foreign countries in Ukraine is being discussed, but the discussion is still at an early stage. This was announced by the Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi during a briefing, according to a UNN correspondent.

Yes, there is an ongoing discussion about contingencies. About military contingents of foreign countries that could potentially be deployed in Ukraine. This discussion is at a very early stage, and right now we see that there are discussions in the media about the exact numbers. But in fact, in the actual negotiations, it is too early to talk about exact numbers, because we can say that, from the point of view of Ukraine, foreign military can be part of the security guarantees for Ukraine, but not the only element ,” the spokesman said.

According to him, "this can be an element of a system of security guarantees for Ukraine, and the purpose of these guarantees should be one - to prevent Russia from attacking Ukraine again.

Tychyi emphasized that it is not about an immediate cessation of hostilities, but about preventing Russian aggression from happening again in the future.

"This is the main point for having foreign military contingents in Ukraine, and it is in this sense that we are involved in this discussion. We are discussing potential conditions and parameters and what it might look like. But, again, it's too early to name exact numbers and speculate, because it will depend on many other factors and elements of security guarantees that will be included in this package," Tychy explained.

Recall

Zelenskyy reported on discussions with partners about the deployment of a foreign contingent in Ukraine. The President emphasized that security guarantees are impossible without the participation of the United States.