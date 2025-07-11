MFA commented on ECHR decision regarding condemnation of Russia's crimes

The decision of the European Court of Human Rights to recognize Russians as guilty of shooting down the MH17 plane and committing crimes in Donbas is very painful for the aggressor state. It is no coincidence that they sought to be relieved of this responsibility during the negotiations in Istanbul. This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, writes UNN.

The more statements from the Russian side about the worthlessness of decisions to bring them to justice, the more we understand how painful this topic is for them. They are afraid of responsibility, they feel that responsibility for crimes will be - Tykhyi explained.

He reminded that the Russians raised the issue of being relieved of responsibility for shooting down the MH17 plane and for other crimes during the negotiations in Istanbul.

The fact that at the meetings in Istanbul they directly raise the issue of being relieved of responsibility, as one of the topics, indicates that this is very important for them - the MFA spokesman noted.

Tykhyi also reminded that, according to the ECHR decision, Russians, by their unwillingness to facilitate an objective investigation, are committing crimes against the relatives of those killed when the plane was shot down.

This decision is very important, it is unprecedented. In addition to Russia being condemned for numerous atrocities in Ukraine since 2014. In addition, the second part is the responsibility for shooting down MH17. With its decision, the court equates lies about the causes of the plane crash and Russia's unwillingness to cooperate with the investigation to crimes against the relatives of MH17 victims - Tykhyi stated.

Addition

The European Court of Human Rights established that the Russian Federation systematically moved and subsequently adopted Ukrainian children between June 2014 and September 2022. Such actions violate Articles 3, 5, and 8 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.