MFA commented on ECHR decision regarding condemnation of Russia's crimes

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 15961 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 28502 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
12:36 PM • 42604 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 37631 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 47261 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 53200 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 52159 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 46568 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 36976 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
July 11, 05:21 AM • 27707 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
37%
748mm
Popular news
Trump revealed a scheme for supplying weapons to Ukraine through NATOJuly 11, 06:05 AM • 30406 views
Ex-minister Kubrakov's home searched - sourceJuly 11, 07:56 AM • 65661 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 62709 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case12:06 PM • 37570 views
In Kharkiv, a secret weapons cache, set up by Russian special services for saboteurs, was uncovered12:24 PM • 14669 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 15961 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 28502 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 108017 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 132544 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 168374 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro Pascal03:30 PM • 2416 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case12:06 PM • 37704 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 62832 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 52140 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 192858 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

MFA commented on ECHR decision regarding condemnation of Russia's crimes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 964 views

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, stated that the ECHR decision on Russia's guilt in the downing of MH17 and crimes in Donbas is painful for the Russian Federation. Russians tried to evade responsibility for these crimes during negotiations in Istanbul.

MFA commented on ECHR decision regarding condemnation of Russia's crimes

The decision of the European Court of Human Rights to recognize Russians as guilty of shooting down the MH17 plane and committing crimes in Donbas is very painful for the aggressor state. It is no coincidence that they sought to be relieved of this responsibility during the negotiations in Istanbul. This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, writes UNN.

The more statements from the Russian side about the worthlessness of decisions to bring them to justice, the more we understand how painful this topic is for them. They are afraid of responsibility, they feel that responsibility for crimes will be 

- Tykhyi explained.

He reminded that the Russians raised the issue of being relieved of responsibility for shooting down the MH17 plane and for other crimes during the negotiations in Istanbul.

The fact that at the meetings in Istanbul they directly raise the issue of being relieved of responsibility, as one of the topics, indicates that this is very important for them 

- the MFA spokesman noted.

Tykhyi also reminded that, according to the ECHR decision, Russians, by their unwillingness to facilitate an objective investigation, are committing crimes against the relatives of those killed when the plane was shot down.

This decision is very important, it is unprecedented. In addition to Russia being condemned for numerous atrocities in Ukraine since 2014. In addition, the second part is the responsibility for shooting down MH17. With its decision, the court equates lies about the causes of the plane crash and Russia's unwillingness to cooperate with the investigation to crimes against the relatives of MH17 victims 

- Tykhyi stated.

Addition

The European Court of Human Rights established that the Russian Federation systematically moved and subsequently adopted Ukrainian children between June 2014 and September 2022. Such actions violate Articles 3, 5, and 8 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Istanbul
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9