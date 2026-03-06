$43.810.09
09:57 AM • 140 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 1520 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 2872 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
07:00 AM • 5336 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 16055 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 30501 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 33594 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 69530 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 117742 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 55732 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
The Diplomat

Metro operation during snowmelt or rain - Kyiv City State Administration told what passengers need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2168 views

Kyiv Metro explained the appearance of wet spots at stations during snowmelt or rain by the influence of groundwater. This is a common phenomenon for underground structures that does not affect the safety of train movement.

Metro operation during snowmelt or rain - Kyiv City State Administration told what passengers need to know

The Kyiv subway system informed passengers about what they need to know during snowmelt, heavy rains, or sudden temperature changes, when wet spots or localized leaks appear at subway stations. This is reported by UNN with reference to KMDA.

Details

As noted by the city authorities, most stations are underground and interact with the environment, including groundwater. During precipitation or snowmelt, their level rises, so moisture may appear in certain places.

All such areas are under constant control of specialists. Leaks are eliminated within the framework of current maintenance and planned repairs using modern materials and technologies

- the message says.

The subway system clarified that the safety of train movement and passenger transportation is ensured, and such phenomena are a common feature of underground structures worldwide.

Also, at some stations, particularly "Ipodrom", technical openings in the suspended ceiling may be temporarily opened - this is necessary for ventilation and inspection of structures

- added the KMDA.

Recall

In Kyiv, at the "Vokzalna" metro station, a passenger's wide trousers got caught in the escalator.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyiv
Technology
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv