Metro operation during snowmelt or rain - Kyiv City State Administration told what passengers need to know

The Kyiv subway system informed passengers about what they need to know during snowmelt, heavy rains, or sudden temperature changes, when wet spots or localized leaks appear at subway stations. This is reported by UNN with reference to KMDA.

As noted by the city authorities, most stations are underground and interact with the environment, including groundwater. During precipitation or snowmelt, their level rises, so moisture may appear in certain places.

All such areas are under constant control of specialists. Leaks are eliminated within the framework of current maintenance and planned repairs using modern materials and technologies - the message says.

The subway system clarified that the safety of train movement and passenger transportation is ensured, and such phenomena are a common feature of underground structures worldwide.

Also, at some stations, particularly "Ipodrom", technical openings in the suspended ceiling may be temporarily opened - this is necessary for ventilation and inspection of structures - added the KMDA.

