Methods used by Ukraine to document russian crimes have never been used in the world - Prosecutor General's Office

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94981 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109871 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152586 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156390 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252495 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174604 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165791 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227030 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 29428 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 25729 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32794 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 25597 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 22809 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252497 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227031 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212987 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238677 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225380 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94981 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69060 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75553 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113346 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114224 views
Methods used by Ukraine to document russian crimes have never been used in the world - Prosecutor General's Office

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17550 views

Ukraine is using the latest methods to document international crimes committed by russia during the war in Ukraine, which allows for real-time documentation, even without physical access to the occupied territories.

The methods that Ukraine is currently using to document international crimes committed by russia have never been used by any country in the world in previous wars or conflicts. Open-source research methods, intelligence data, data from our international partners, social media data and other interesting methods allow us to document russian crimes right now. Yuriy Belousov, Head of the War Crimes Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, told Hromadske Radio about this, UNN reports.

Some of the methods used by Ukraine to document international crimes have not been used by any country in the world in previous conflicts. One of the first war crimes convictions upheld by the Supreme Court was that of a russian military commissar from Crimea who forced our citizens under occupation to serve on the side of the aggressor. This is a war crime provided for, in particular, by the Rome Statute

- Belousov said.

He emphasized that in this case, the investigator and prosecutor did not have access to the temporarily occupied territories, and the case was based mainly on a qualitative study of materials from open sources.

This is a new era in the investigation and prosecution of crimes. New methods have emerged that allow us to work on the evidence base without having physical access to the territory. That is why we are not sitting around waiting for the Ukrainian Defense Forces to liberate our territory and then start collecting evidence. In this context, Ukraine has a unique experience

- Belousov added.

According to him, open-source research methods, intelligence data, data from our international partners, social media data and other methods allow us to document russian crimes right now.

Recall

As of April 2024, 100 high-ranking russian military officers were notified of suspicion of preparing, starting and waging an aggressive war, as well as committing war crimes, 15 of them under two articles.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
supreme-court-of-ukraineSupreme Court of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising