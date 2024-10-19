Meta fired staff for buying toothpaste instead of lunches
Meta fired more than 30 employees for using food vouchers to buy non-food items. Employees received food vouchers but bought toothpastes, toothbrushes, and wine glasses.
Details
One user of the workplace social board Blind wrote that more than 30 people were fired last week because they used loans for "non-food items, shared loans with other people, or exceeded the budget.
Examples of non-food items that were purchased included toothpaste, toothbrushes, and wine glasses.
"They were warned to stop, and most of them did, but three months later they were still fired even after they stopped," said the user.
There are different opinions about how many times Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg warned employees before layoffs, or if there was any warning at all. In addition, it is reported that the company has cut jobs across the business.
Some employees claim to have been warned of the possible consequences, while others deny this, saying that no warnings were given.
In addition, Meta reportedly cut jobs at WhatsApp, Instagram, and Reality Labs, which develops virtual reality, including Oculus headsets. These cuts are not related to the problems of using food vouchers.
Addendum
Meta employees receive meal vouchers: $25 for lunch, $20 for breakfast, and $25 for dinner, which can be used on Grubhub, a food delivery platform similar to Just Eat in the US.
Recall
Zuckerberg's Meta group has made a huge profit thanks to a booming advertising business. The Facebook group's financial executives promise that the fees will be used to develop artificial intelligence.