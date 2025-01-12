Meta changes approach to political content on Threads and Instagram

Users of the social platforms Threads and Instagram will soon begin to see more political content. This is reported by the BBC, UNN reports.

Details

Meta's parent company said the move is part of a new strategy to support freedom of expression. The changes will be rolled out first in the US and will be available globally.

This turn in the platforms' development vector contrasts with the previous position of their head, Adam Mosseri, who had previously opposed the emphasis on political content. According to him, the decision is due to user demand for more such materials.

However, this step has already caused controversy. Critics point to potential risks, including an increase in disinformation and hate speech. Researchers also warn of possible harm to marginalized communities that may face increased negative impact due to weaker moderation.

Nevertheless, Meta believes that the new policy will help strengthen the company's core values of creativity and freedom of expression. The management hopes that this strategy will help the platforms to remain relevant to the audience despite the challenges it poses.

