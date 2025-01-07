Zuckerberg wants to restore freedom of speech on Facebook and Instagram: what will change

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 61033 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150753 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129209 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136702 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135148 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173112 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111013 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165602 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104525 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113976 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132639 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131624 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 48973 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101474 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103688 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 150738 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173097 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165591 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193275 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182432 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131624 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132639 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143492 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135066 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152213 views
Actual
Zuckerberg wants to restore freedom of speech on Facebook and Instagram: what will change

Zuckerberg wants to restore freedom of speech on Facebook and Instagram: what will change

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40327 views

Mark Zuckerberg has announced large-scale changes in content moderation on Meta platforms. The company is abandoning fact-checking services and introducing a “community notes” system to expand freedom of speech.

The CEO of Meta Platforms has published a video message apologizing for censorship on Facebook and announced plans to expand freedom of speech on the company's platforms with the support of the Trump administration. This is reported by UNN  with reference to the Facebook page of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Details

It is noted that the censorship on Facebook and Instagram practiced by Meta has gone too far, so the company is refusing to use fact-checkers. Restrictions on discussing such important and sensitive topics as immigration, gender and gender identity will be lifted. 

It's time to get back to our roots and free expression on Facebook and Instagram

- Mark Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg noted that the fact-checkers who used to moderate content had become too politically biased, and this led to an excessive number of innocent messages being censored. From now on, the company is going to abandon the use of independent fact-checkers, replacing them with a new system of "community notes.

According to him, Meta will return to its "roots" by focusing on reducing errors in moderation systems, simplifying policies, and restoring freedom of speech. He explained that the new system will allow users to add notes to controversial publications that expand the context and explain where the author may be wrong. Such notes can be evaluated.

We've built a lot of sophisticated systems to moderate content, but the problem with sophisticated systems is that they make mistakes. Even if they accidentally censor only 1% of posts, that's millions of people, and we've reached a point where there are too many errors and too much censorship

- Zuckerberg said.

The "community notes" system will be similar to the one that currently exists on X (formerly Twitter). It will be implemented on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. However, for now, users will only be able to add notes in the US.

According to Zuckerberg, Meta will also simplify content policies, in particular on immigration and gender, which has become an important topic in many countries, including the United States. Zuckerberg noted that content moderation methods will be changed to combat serious violations more effectively. Now, filters will focus only on high-level violations, "the social network will continue to take seriously the threat of drugs, terrorism, and child exploitation.

Previously, we had filters that checked for any policy violation. Now we're going to focus these filters on illegal and serious violations

explained the head of Meta.

According to him, in the case of less serious violations, social networks will rely on reports from users before taking action.

Another important change will be the return of civic content to the platform. Zuckerberg said that Meta wants to support topics related to governance, human rights, civil rights, and participation in the democratic process.

In addition, the team responsible for security and content moderation will be transferred from California to Texas. According to Zuckerberg, there are "fewer concerns about team bias" there.

Zuckerberg also promised to cooperate with the US government to fight back against world governments that "harass American companies and seek increased censorship.

In Latin America, there are secret courts that can order companies to quietly take down their materials. In China, censorship prohibits our apps from operating in the country. The only way to counter this global trend is with the support of the US government, and that's why it's been so difficult for us in the last four years, when even the US government has been in favor of censorship

- Mark Zuckerberg said.

The platform recognizes that complex systems will never be perfect. However, the main priority now is to reduce the level of censorship and return to the mission of the social network: to give people a voice and the opportunity to freely express their opinions.

Recall

Mark Zuckerberg initiated a meeting with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club to establish relations. The parties discussed the future of American innovation and possible future cooperation.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologiesNews from social networksBusiness News
mark-zuckerbergMark Zuckerberg
californiaCalifornia
donald-trumpDonald Trump
texasTexas
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
twitterTwitter
facebookFacebook
instagramInstagram

Contact us about advertising