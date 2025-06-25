Merz announced new negotiations of the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine

The "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine will hold further talks on coordination "in the coming days", German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said following the NATO summit, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Details

Merz said that the "coalition of the willing" – a group of countries that want to be more closely involved in supporting Ukraine – will hold a video call "in the coming days" to coordinate their actions.

The German Chancellor also stated that Trump "made it very clear... his commitment to Article 5 of NATO", and confirmed that he met with the US President on the sidelines of the summit, in particular to lobby for the introduction of additional sanctions against Russia.

Addendum

At the NATO summit, allies agreed to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who had reservations earlier about such a goal, said that his country will meet the new capability targets agreed by NATO members at the summit in The Hague on Wednesday, but considers current defense spending of 2% of GDP to be "sufficient, realistic and compatible with the welfare state", Reuters reports.

Regarding Spain, Merz said that he "could imagine a different solution", but added that "everything is fine as long as Spain achieves its NATO goals", Reuters reports.