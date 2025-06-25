Merz announced new negotiations of the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:56 PM • 574 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:08 PM • 8600 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
12:15 PM • 20803 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 34100 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 52805 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 71694 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 103298 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 100547 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 114601 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 121252 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
5m/s
40%
748mm
Popular news
Enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is knownJune 25, 07:18 AM • 59930 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until TomorrowJune 25, 08:15 AM • 49665 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit08:58 AM • 50828 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new round09:53 AM • 67302 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 61456 views
Publications
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passport01:29 PM • 11588 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 61645 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 117416 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 159218 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 162391 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
The Hague
Iran
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 42465 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 50003 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 62644 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 136481 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 213046 views
Actual
The Guardian
United States dollar
Euro
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136

Merz announced new negotiations of the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1000 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that the "coalition of the willing" will continue negotiations in the coming days to coordinate support for Ukraine. The statements were made following the NATO summit, where an increase in defense spending to 5% of GDP was also discussed.

Merz announced new negotiations of the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine

The "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine will hold further talks on coordination "in the coming days", German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said following the NATO summit, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Details

Merz said that the "coalition of the willing" – a group of countries that want to be more closely involved in supporting Ukraine – will hold a video call "in the coming days" to coordinate their actions.

The German Chancellor also stated that Trump "made it very clear... his commitment to Article 5 of NATO", and confirmed that he met with the US President on the sidelines of the summit, in particular to lobby for the introduction of additional sanctions against Russia.

Addendum

At the NATO summit, allies agreed to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who had reservations earlier about such a goal, said that his country will meet the new capability targets agreed by NATO members at the summit in The Hague on Wednesday, but considers current defense spending of 2% of GDP to be "sufficient, realistic and compatible with the welfare state", Reuters reports.

Regarding Spain, Merz said that he "could imagine a different solution", but added that "everything is fine as long as Spain achieves its NATO goals", Reuters reports.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
The Guardian
Reuters
NATO
The Hague
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Spain
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9