Merz and Macron spoke in favor of strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia

The G7 countries need to increase pressure on Russia to achieve an unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UNN reports, citing their posts on social network X (Twitter).

Details

"I am returning to Germany with cautious optimism that the US will decide to impose further sanctions against Russia. We must do everything possible to end the war against Ukraine as soon as possible. The ball is in Moscow's court," Merz wrote on the X platform after the special G7 meeting in Canada.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the summit.

"We are with President Zelenskyy at the G7. We stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people after yesterday's massive Russian attacks. We are determined to increase pressure on Russia to agree to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, to which Ukraine is ready," Macron said.

In addition

Canada has imposed large-scale sanctions against 77 individuals and 39 legal entities involved in the aggression of the Russian Federation. The restrictions apply to almost 1,000 commodity items and 201 shadow fleet vessels.

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions against 10 individuals and organizations of the Russian Federation, as well as 20 vessels. The new measures will increase pressure on the Kremlin and reduce revenues from the energy sector.

