Medvedev is number one: Putin has identified the top five leaders of "United Russia" for the State Duma elections - media

January 19, 06:36 PM
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Popular news
Sanctions bill against Russia gets Trump's support, but needs to be considered in US Congress - Fox News
January 19, 05:13 PM
List of countries invited to Donald Trump's "Peace Council" - Bloomberg
January 19, 08:48 PM
Internal investigation initiated: Odesa TCC clarifies incident involving military and police
09:21 PM
"I ask for bread": Ukrainian pilot dropped food from a drone to a woman in Kostiantynivka
11:35 PM
Night attack on Kyiv: explosions and power outages in the capital
12:14 AM
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
January 19, 02:58 PM
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:54 AM
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results
January 19, 09:09 AM
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend
January 17, 08:55 AM
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthday
January 19, 02:12 PM
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed online
January 19, 08:40 AM
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - report
January 19, 07:47 AM
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"
January 18, 03:14 AM
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée Palace
January 17, 07:26 AM
Medvedev is number one: Putin has identified the top five leaders of "United Russia" for the State Duma elections - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 0 views

Putin's administration and "United Russia" have identified five leaders for the State Duma elections in September 2026. The list includes Medvedev, Lavrov, Golovin, Lysenko, and Poddubny.

Medvedev is number one: Putin has identified the top five leaders of "United Russia" for the State Duma elections - media

The administration of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the ruling party "United Russia" (UR) have identified five main leaders who will represent the political force in the State Duma elections in September 2026. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), citing Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, the top five of United Russia included:

  • Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev;
    • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov;
      • Chief of Staff of the Russian "Yunarmia" Vladislav Golovin;
        • Doctor Maryana Lysenko;
          • Military blogger Yevgeny Poddubny.

            Analysts note that these candidates have historically been popular political figures within Russia, holding prominent positions in the Russian political sphere, including other senior government positions, and who are likely to relinquish their parliamentary seats in favor of retaining their more influential or lucrative positions they currently hold.

            Putin's nomination of hardline pro-war public figures indicates the Kremlin's efforts to present pro-war figures as role models who embody Russia's informal state ideology and political priorities for 2026.

            - the article says.

            Lavrov reveals Russia's expanded goals in Ukraine, going beyond discussed peace plan - ISW15.01.26, 07:14 • 10227 views

            Analysts point out that the list has not been officially confirmed and is not final: it may contain up to 15 candidates, but only the first five candidates representing the political agenda of the "United Russia" party, and thus Putin, will be listed on the ballot. At the same time, Putin himself determines the final list of candidates, and Medvedev, who often represents the Kremlin's marginal positions and has previously made veiled and open nuclear threats against Europe and the United States, is likely to take the first place on the list.

            Medvedev threatened Europe in language that directly reflects the Kremlin's false justifications for its invasion of Ukraine. Medvedev also consistently continues to support Putin's war in Ukraine, often repeating Kremlin narratives to justify the continuation of the war. ... Medvedev's belligerent public statements, particularly those containing threats to Europe and the United States, are more a reflection of the messages promoted by the Kremlin than his own peculiar provocative remarks.

            - ISW believes.

            They also emphasize that it is unclear how these five individuals relate to Putin's announced "Year of the Unity of the Peoples of Russia," which, he said, will be one of the main directions in 2026: "pro-war policy may actually replace the thematic focus."

            Recall

            In November, former Russian President and Prime Minister, and now Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev stated that the so-called "special military operation," which is in fact a full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, will not stop until the Kremlin achieves its goals.

            Trump called Medvedev a "stupid person" and warned Russia not to throw around the word "nuclear"30.09.25, 19:33 • 6670 views

            Vadim Khlyudzinsky

            PoliticsNews of the World
            Nuclear weapons
            War in Ukraine
            Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
            Vladimir Putin
            Institute for the Study of War