The administration of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the ruling party "United Russia" (UR) have identified five main leaders who will represent the political force in the State Duma elections in September 2026. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), citing Russian media, UNN reports.

Thus, the top five of United Russia included:

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev;

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov;

Chief of Staff of the Russian "Yunarmia" Vladislav Golovin;

Doctor Maryana Lysenko;

Military blogger Yevgeny Poddubny.

Analysts note that these candidates have historically been popular political figures within Russia, holding prominent positions in the Russian political sphere, including other senior government positions, and who are likely to relinquish their parliamentary seats in favor of retaining their more influential or lucrative positions they currently hold.

Putin's nomination of hardline pro-war public figures indicates the Kremlin's efforts to present pro-war figures as role models who embody Russia's informal state ideology and political priorities for 2026. - the article says.

Analysts point out that the list has not been officially confirmed and is not final: it may contain up to 15 candidates, but only the first five candidates representing the political agenda of the "United Russia" party, and thus Putin, will be listed on the ballot. At the same time, Putin himself determines the final list of candidates, and Medvedev, who often represents the Kremlin's marginal positions and has previously made veiled and open nuclear threats against Europe and the United States, is likely to take the first place on the list.

Medvedev threatened Europe in language that directly reflects the Kremlin's false justifications for its invasion of Ukraine. Medvedev also consistently continues to support Putin's war in Ukraine, often repeating Kremlin narratives to justify the continuation of the war. ... Medvedev's belligerent public statements, particularly those containing threats to Europe and the United States, are more a reflection of the messages promoted by the Kremlin than his own peculiar provocative remarks. - ISW believes.

They also emphasize that it is unclear how these five individuals relate to Putin's announced "Year of the Unity of the Peoples of Russia," which, he said, will be one of the main directions in 2026: "pro-war policy may actually replace the thematic focus."

In November, former Russian President and Prime Minister, and now Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev stated that the so-called "special military operation," which is in fact a full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, will not stop until the Kremlin achieves its goals.

