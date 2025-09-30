Trump called Medvedev a "stupid person" and warned Russia not to throw around the word "nuclear"

US President Donald Trump was outraged by nuclear threats from Dmitry Medvedev and stressed that frivolous talk about "nukes" is unacceptable. He stated this during a conversation with the press, writes UNN.

Details

He was a really stupid person… (Medvedev - ed.) mentioned the word "nuclear"… I call it the word starting with the letter "N" (nuclear - ed.). There are two words starting with the letter "N", and neither of them can be used - Trump said.

He reminded that Medvedev recently allowed himself nuclear threats against the United States. In response, according to him, "one or more nuclear submarines were sent towards the Russian borders."

We cannot allow such words to be thrown around right and left - emphasized the American president.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset summoned hundreds of generals and admirals to a meeting with the US President without warning. Donald Trump announced his intention to fire senior military commanders if he did not like them at the meeting.