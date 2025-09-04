$41.370.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

McGregor runs for President of Ireland: calls on MPs to nominate him

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

Conor McGregor announced his intention to run for President of Ireland in the 2025 elections. He called on citizens to contact MPs to support his nomination and promised not to sign laws without public review.

McGregor runs for President of Ireland: calls on MPs to nominate him

Conor McGregor announced that he plans to run for president in Ireland. The athlete urged citizens to contact local deputies with a request to support his nomination and promised that no law would be signed without prior consideration by the people. The athlete himself announced this on his Instagram page, UNN writes.

Citizens of Ireland, the time for real change is now. As president, I will not sign any bill until it is first put to the people! If you want to see my name on the ballot for president, I urge you to contact your local deputies in your constituency today and ask them to nominate me 

- wrote McGregor.

The boxer emphasized that deputies are the foundation of communities and do more for people than Oireachtas (Irish parliament - ed.) deputies.

If you are a deputy who feels that your voice is ignored, your hands are tied, and your community is overlooked, then I ask you to support me. Nominate me, and I will give you the platform and power to truly be heard. If you want to vote for McGregor, start now. Call your local deputy and demand change 

– said the fighter.

Addition

The next elections in Ireland are scheduled for November 11, 2025. Michael D. Higgins is currently the President of Ireland.

Conor McGregor is an Irish mixed martial artist, former featherweight and lightweight champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.  In 2018, at the final match of the FIFA World Cup, he met Vladimir Putin, called him a "leader", wished Russia to move forward, and published a joint photo with the Russian dictator.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the controversial Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor decided to run for president of Ireland.

Alona Utkina

SportsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Republic of Ireland
Conor McGregor