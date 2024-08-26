Mayor: one killed and infrastructure damaged in Lutsk as a result of enemy attack
Kyiv • UNN
Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk reported an enemy attack on the city. The attack damaged an infrastructure facility and killed one person.
Details
"An infrastructure facility in Lutsk was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. There is currently information about one dead person," Mayor Ihor Polishchuk said on Telegram.
