Another explosion in Lutsk - the mayor
Kyiv • UNN
Ihor Polishchuk, the mayor of Lutsk, reported on Telegram about another explosion in the city. Details of the incident and possible consequences have not yet been disclosed.
Details
"Another explosion in Lutsk," the city's mayor, Ihor Polishchuk, wrote on Telegram.
