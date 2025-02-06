Mayor: enemy drone strike in Kharkiv, details are being clarified
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy drone attack took place in the Saltovsky district of Kharkiv. Mayor Igor Terekhov said that the details of the incident are currently being clarified.
An enemy drone strike was preliminarily recorded in Kharkiv's Saltiv district, Mayor Igor Terekhov said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.
We have preliminary information about an enemy UAV strike on the Saltivka district. Details are being clarified
