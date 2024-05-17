Mayor confirms casualties in Odesa as a result of Russian shelling

There are injured and dead in Odesa as a result of hostile activity. This was reported by the mayor of Odesa Hennadiy Trukhanov, UNN reports.

According to Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, there were 10 air raid alarms in the region in a day.

Unfortunately, due to the aggression of the terrorist state, there are dead and injured in the city.

Dear citizens of Odesa! Today the enemy is actively shelling our region. There are casualties and, unfortunately, dead.

Please do not ignore the air raid alert - informed Gennadiy Trukhanov.

Russian attack on Odesa: rescuers show photos of the aftermath of the attack