War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
May thinks it's January: Snow has fallen in several regions of Ukraine, with temperatures dropping to -7°C.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

Snow has been recorded in the mountains of Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. On Mount Pip Ivan, the air temperature dropped to -7°C, visibility is limited, and rescuers are urging people to refrain from hiking in the mountains.

May thinks it's January: Snow has fallen in several regions of Ukraine, with temperatures dropping to -7°C.

Snow was recorded in the mountains of Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. The atmosphere there is as wintery as possible, the air temperature has dropped below zero, and on Mount Pip Ivan - it has dropped to -7. Ukrainians have begun to actively share photos and videos of snowy places. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service and social networks.

Details

As of 08:25, May 09, 2025, on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi: cloudy, fog, visibility is limited, wind is east, north-east 10–12 m/s, air temperature – minus 7°C

- reported the State Emergency Service.

There, tourists were warned and strongly recommended to refrain from going to the highlands, given the bad weather.

Snow has also passed in other regions of Ivano-Frankivsk region. It is reported that the atmosphere in the village of Dzembronya is as wintery as possible. The whole sky is covered with clouds.

Let us remind you

Synoptic Natalka Didenko reported that on May 9, the southern part of Ukraine will be covered by a cyclone, which will bring heavy rains in the center, in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, and wet snow will fall in the Carpathians. The air temperature today will range from +10 to +21 degrees.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWeather and environment
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
