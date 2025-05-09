May thinks it's January: Snow has fallen in several regions of Ukraine, with temperatures dropping to -7°C.

Snow was recorded in the mountains of Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. The atmosphere there is as wintery as possible, the air temperature has dropped below zero, and on Mount Pip Ivan - it has dropped to -7. Ukrainians have begun to actively share photos and videos of snowy places. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service and social networks.

Details

As of 08:25, May 09, 2025, on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi: cloudy, fog, visibility is limited, wind is east, north-east 10–12 m/s, air temperature – minus 7°C - reported the State Emergency Service.

There, tourists were warned and strongly recommended to refrain from going to the highlands, given the bad weather.

Snow has also passed in other regions of Ivano-Frankivsk region. It is reported that the atmosphere in the village of Dzembronya is as wintery as possible. The whole sky is covered with clouds.

Let us remind you

Synoptic Natalka Didenko reported that on May 9, the southern part of Ukraine will be covered by a cyclone, which will bring heavy rains in the center, in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, and wet snow will fall in the Carpathians. The air temperature today will range from +10 to +21 degrees.