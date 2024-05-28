May 28: International Women's Health Day, Community Police Officer Day in Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 2745 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 82448 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140954 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145962 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240743 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172209 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163869 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148066 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220302 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112964 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111389 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 41591 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 60367 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107281 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 61672 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240743 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220302 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206789 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232829 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219934 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 2745 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 14310 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21274 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107281 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111389 views
Actual
May 28: International Women's Health Day, Community Police Officer Day in Ukraine

May 28: International Women's Health Day, Community Police Officer Day in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 138417 views

Today, May 28, various events are taking place in many countries around the world to mark the International Day for Women's Health. It was on May 28, 1987, that the International Meeting on Women's Reproductive Health was held in Costa Rica.

Today, May 28, various events are taking place in many countries around the world on the occasion of the International Day for Women's Health, UNN reports .  

It was on May 28, 1987, that the International Meeting on Women's Reproductive Health was held in Costa Rica. At that time, it was decided to establish the event to draw attention to women's right to sexual and reproductive health and its protection, to prevent the growth of infertile women and reduce maternal mortality.

Another event today that concerns women is Menstrual Hygiene Day. The date was not chosen by chance, as the 28th indicates the length of the average menstrual cycle, and the fifth month symbolizes a five-day period.

The goal of the event is to spread awareness of the importance of cleanliness and rules of behavior on critical days, and to highlight the problem of access to hygiene products in low-income countries.

In Ukraine, community police officers are celebrating their professional holiday today.

The introduction of community police officers in 2019 was one of the stages of law enforcement reform in Ukraine.

The main task of a community police officer is to focus on the needs of the local population, maintain constant contact with residents, ensure order in their territory on a daily basis, respond to community problems in a timely manner, and prevent crime.

Currently, there are about 1300 community police officers serving in Ukraine.

Also today, events are taking place on the occasion of the All-Ukrainian Day of Local History. It was on May 28, 1925, that the First All-Ukrainian Local History Conference was held.

Local history as a separate scientific discipline began to take shape in the early nineteenth century.

The purpose of today's event and the events dedicated to it is to make the history, culture and customs of our people accessible to the masses.

Today, fans of high-calorie foods can join the Hamburger Day, and cocktail lovers can join the Passion Fruit Martini Day.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of Nikita the Confessor, Bishop of Chalcedon.

From a young age, Mykyta decided to devote his life to serving the Lord and took monastic vows. He was a preacher, theologian, and a strong opponent of the iconoclasts who tortured him and sent him into exile. Nikita the Confessor died in the ninth century. His relics are believed to have healing powers.

On May 28, Nikita, Nikolai, Dmitry, and Denis celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising