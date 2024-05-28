May 28: International Women's Health Day, Community Police Officer Day in Ukraine

Today, May 28, various events are taking place in many countries around the world on the occasion of the International Day for Women's Health, UNN reports .

It was on May 28, 1987, that the International Meeting on Women's Reproductive Health was held in Costa Rica. At that time, it was decided to establish the event to draw attention to women's right to sexual and reproductive health and its protection, to prevent the growth of infertile women and reduce maternal mortality.

Another event today that concerns women is Menstrual Hygiene Day. The date was not chosen by chance, as the 28th indicates the length of the average menstrual cycle, and the fifth month symbolizes a five-day period.

The goal of the event is to spread awareness of the importance of cleanliness and rules of behavior on critical days, and to highlight the problem of access to hygiene products in low-income countries.

In Ukraine, community police officers are celebrating their professional holiday today.

The introduction of community police officers in 2019 was one of the stages of law enforcement reform in Ukraine.

The main task of a community police officer is to focus on the needs of the local population, maintain constant contact with residents, ensure order in their territory on a daily basis, respond to community problems in a timely manner, and prevent crime.

Currently, there are about 1300 community police officers serving in Ukraine.

Also today, events are taking place on the occasion of the All-Ukrainian Day of Local History. It was on May 28, 1925, that the First All-Ukrainian Local History Conference was held.

Local history as a separate scientific discipline began to take shape in the early nineteenth century.

The purpose of today's event and the events dedicated to it is to make the history, culture and customs of our people accessible to the masses.

Today, fans of high-calorie foods can join the Hamburger Day, and cocktail lovers can join the Passion Fruit Martini Day.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of Nikita the Confessor, Bishop of Chalcedon.

From a young age, Mykyta decided to devote his life to serving the Lord and took monastic vows. He was a preacher, theologian, and a strong opponent of the iconoclasts who tortured him and sent him into exile. Nikita the Confessor died in the ninth century. His relics are believed to have healing powers.

On May 28, Nikita, Nikolai, Dmitry, and Denis celebrate their name days.